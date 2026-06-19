Royals’ Captain Milestone Comes With a Bigger Question

Salvador Perez keeps making the Royals’ hardest question even harder.

The Kansas City Royals captain delivered another reminder Thursday night that his story is not finished yet, launching a sixth-inning home run in the Royals’ 14-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. According to MLB.com’s Anne Rogers, the homer was Perez’s 137th at Kauffman Stadium, pushing him past George Brett for the most home runs hit at the ballpark in franchise history.

That is not a small record. Brett owned so much of the Royals’ history for so long that any time Perez moves past him, it carries real weight. Perez’s milestone blast also moved him to 313 career home runs, leaving him just four away from tying Brett’s all-time franchise record of 317.

Perez tipped his helmet to the crowd after receiving a standing ovation, then followed it by ripping a single into right field. For one night, the numbers looked like vintage Salvy again: loud contact, run production, and a reminder that few players in franchise history have meant more to Kansas City.

But that is also what makes the current conversation complicated.

The Royals Still Have a Playing Time Debate

Perez is 36 years old, and his season has not matched his résumé. MLB.com noted he entered the night hitting .207 with a .592 OPS. That is why questions about his playing time are fair, even if they are uncomfortable.

Bradford Lee of Royals Review recently framed it bluntly, writing that Perez appears to be in the final chapter of his career. Lee’s larger point was not disrespectful. It was realistic. Catching wears players down faster than almost any position in baseball, and Perez has spent more than a decade absorbing foul balls, blocking pitches, handling staffs, and grinding through the daily physical punishment of the job.

That is the tension for Kansas City. Perez is not just another veteran struggling at the plate. He is a franchise icon chasing George Brett’s most famous power record. He is also blocking some opportunities for younger players if the Royals continue to give him everyday at-bats during prolonged offensive struggles.

Carter Jensen’s reaction showed the emotional side of the debate. The rookie catcher called Perez a role model and said he got chills watching the ovation. Perez’s presence still means something inside the clubhouse.

Perez Can Still Help, But the Role Matters

The Royals do not need to push Perez aside to acknowledge reality. They need to manage him like a 36-year-old franchise legend, not like the same player who carried them through October a decade ago.

More days at designated hitter, fewer taxing starts behind the plate, and better matchup usage could help Perez remain productive while allowing Kansas City to evaluate its future.

Thursday’s homer did not erase the season-long concerns. It did, however, remind everyone why this is not a simple baseball decision.

Perez is chasing history. The Royals are chasing wins. Both things can be true.