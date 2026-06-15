Kansas City Royals Latest Injury Could Hamper Trade Deadline Plans

Things are not going as planned this season for the Kansas City Royals in terms of competing in the American League Central Division. In a division that has the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox at the top of it, the Royals are stuck in last place, 10 games out.

There is time to turn things around, but it needs to happen sooner rather than later. If not, it could be an interesting deadline for Kansas City. They have some veterans and younger players who could be moved. One of them is veteran first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed some shocking trade candidates for the upcoming trade deadline. Pasquantino was one name mentioned, but there could be a roadblock for interested teams.

Kansas City Royals First Baseman Vinnie Pasquantino Listed As Trade Candidate

There are going to be several teams looking for a bat at the trade deadline. However, the options could be limited. If that’s the case, then things could get interesting. Kelly thinks Pasquantino could be a coveted name, despite his struggles this season.

“Vinnie Pasquantino’s monster performance for the upstart Italy squad in the World Baseball Classic hasn’t translated to a career year for the affable first baseman, as he’s hitting just .223 with a .660 OPS,” Kelly wrote. “Because it’s been a down year, the disappointing Royals might not feel this is the time to trade Pasquantino, as they’d likely be selling low.”

Pasquantino’s struggles are noticeable in his numbers after the World Baseball Classic. He’s slashing .224/.309/.350 with just six home runs and 32 RBIs. He has already struck out 51 times in just 68 games. He struck out just 107 times last season in 160 games. However, Kelly believes teams would overlook his struggles to acquire a left-handed bat for the stretch run.

“That likely won’t stop teams in need of left-handed pop at first base and/or DH from trying. Pasquantino drove in 210 runs and posted a .781 OPS between 2024 and 2025, so if you’re a team looking for lineup protection behind your biggest bats, Pasquantino could fill that role,” added Kelly.

Kansas City Royals Facing Potential Roadblock In Trading Vinnie Pasquantino

Just as his name surfaced as a potential trade candidate, disaster struck on Sunday. He had surgery on his hamate bone and could miss up to six weeks. That would bring things close to the August 3 trade deadline. He was injured in Saturday night’s 8-7 loss to the Houston Astros. He exited the game during a rain delay.

“I’m frustrated for him, especially as he’s gotten himself going,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “You never want to lose any of these guys to injury, and it stinks because I know how hard he’s worked to get back to being productive.”

There is no doubt that teams are going to be monitoring Pasquantino’s situation in Kansas City. However, moving on from him is guaranteed. If they do move him, as Kelly mentioned, it would move young star Jac Caglianone to his natural position at first base. Pasquantino has two remaining arbitration years remaining, which could delay the Royals moving him, or it could sweeten the return with a team desperate enough for a left-handed bat. Decisions could be coming in Kansas City.