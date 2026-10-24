Who Is Singing the National Anthem for Game 2 of the Brewers-Rays World Series?

Kylie Cantrall, the 21-year-old Disney star turned Republic Records pop singer, will perform the national anthem before World Series Game 2 tonight in Milwaukee.

Cantrall steps onto the field at American Family Field with no experience singing the anthem at sports events, facing a World Series crowd as the Milwaukee Brewers host the Tampa Bay Rays.

Country artist Mickey Guyton sang the anthem for Game 1, and Cantrall follows, according to USA Today. Major League Baseball introduced her as a singer and actress with a new EP, Valley Girl Problems, and starring roles in the Descendants franchise.

Neither MLB nor the Brewers has explained how Cantrall landed the Game 2 assignment. Contemporaneous reporting contains no account of an audition, a personal connection or an internal decision behind the choice.

Kylie Cantrall’s Path From Disney Channel to Pop Stardom

Kylie Lorena Cantrall was born June 25, 2005, in Los Angeles and grew up in the San Fernando Valley area, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Her father, Alex Cantrall, is a music producer and songwriter who has worked with Dru Hill and co-wrote JoJo’s breakout hit “Leave (Get Out).” Her mother, Carol Borjas, is a Venezuelan dancer and choreographer.

Cantrall began dance training at age 3, entered a competition in Las Vegas at 7 and sat in on her father’s recording sessions. TLC, Brandy, Aaliyah, Janet Jackson and Britney Spears shaped her musical taste. In 2014, she started a YouTube channel called “Hello Kylie,” where she posted Disney Channel reviews, covers and original content.

Disney Channel cast her as the lead in Gabby Duran & the Unsittables, which ran from 2019 to 2021, and she performed the show’s theme song, “I Do My Thing.” She also landed guest spots on Bizaardvark and Raven’s Home, a recurring role in the final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and voice work in Ron’s Gone Wrong, according to AllMusic.

Her breakthrough came as Red, daughter of the Queen of Hearts, in the 2024 film Descendants: The Rise of Red, with Rita Ora playing the queen. Cantrall returned as Red in Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, which premiered July 16, according to uDiscover Music.

Cantrall also competed on Season 14 of The Masked Singer as Cat Witch, the first contestant whose identity viewers learned before the panelists did. She finished third, according to TheWrap.

On the music side, Cantrall signed with Republic, according to AceShowbiz, in partnership with Artist Partner Group and Heroine Music. She released her debut EP, B.O.Y., in 2025, followed by the single “Carrie Bradshaw” in April 2026 and Valley Girl Problems on July 24. Tricky Stewart produced the nine-track project, and Tayla Parx co-wrote it.

“I wanted this project to feel like an emotional journey from start to finish,” Cantrall said, according to uDiscover Music.

The EP piled up 2.6 million streams, according to Pollstar, in its first five days, a figure supplied by Republic Records. Her first headlining run, the 15-city Valley Girl Problems Tour, opened Sept. 25 in Minneapolis and closed in Los Angeles in October, Pollstar reported.

Kylie Cantrall’s Lack of Milwaukee Ties

No personal, family or long-standing ties connect Cantrall to Milwaukee or Wisconsin. She is a lifelong Los Angeles-area resident. Her one documented link to the city is professional — the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour stopped at Fiserv Forum on Aug. 5, 2025, according to Chicago Music Guide.

That tour paired her with cast members from Descendants: The Rise of Red and Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires for an interactive concert built around songs from both Disney franchises, Chicago Music Guide reported.

A search of her catalog, touring history and news coverage turns up no earlier national anthem performance at an MLB, NBA, NFL or comparable event. Tonight’s World Series appearance marks her first documented anthem at a major sporting event.

Cantrall will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Brewers and Rays meet in Game 2 at American Family Field.