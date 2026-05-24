Angels’ Mike Trout Has Bizarre Problem Amid MVP-Caliber Season

Los Angeles’ Angels superstar Mike Trout is in the midst of a weird trend to say the least.

The perennial MVP candidate can’t seem to find his groove in Orange County. Trout’s home/road splits are aghast.

@bullpenlife on Instagram posted: “Trout’s 2026 home/road split is one of the stranger lines you’ll see from a player this season. On the road, he’s hitting .296/.479/.718 with a 220 wRC+ — that’s legitimate peak-Trout production, the kind of number that leads MVP ballots. At home in Anaheim, he’s at .218/.377/.364, a 108 wRC+ that’s fine but barely above league average. The gap between those two contexts is roughly the difference between an MVP and a replacement-level starter. Whether it’s park effects, crowd energy, or something mechanical he adjusts on the road, the split is real and it’s wide.”

Trout will need to find a way to even things out if he wants a shot at cementing himself as one of the game’s best players again.

Mike Trout Has Been Great in 2026

This year, besides the uneasy splits, Trout has been really good.

In 180 at-bats, the All-Star outfielder has 2.3 WAR and an .888 OPS. Those aren’t quite the same numbers he was throwing up in his ‘prime,’ but any team would love to have that player.

While Trout continues to produce when healthy, the Angels are a different story.

Los Angeles Angels Fans Have Had Enough

The Halos currently sit at a measly 19-34. That slates them in fifth place in the AL West.

The pitching? Inexcusable. The offense? Replaceable. The defense? Nothing to write home about. This Angels team just can’t seem to find an identity to root itself in.

On top of the aimless wandering, LA has sustained multiple injuries.

Veteran reliever Kirby Yates, who was signed for a late-inning role, has only thrown 5.1 innings. And they haven’t been good ones. Players who are currently slotted on the IL for the Halos include: Drew Pomeranz (15IL), Ben Joyce (60IL), Yusei Kikuchi (60IL), Travis d’Arnaud (10IL), Yoan Moncada (10IL), and Robert Stephenson (60IL).

With so many internal battles to overcome and so little progress, Angels fans are growing restless.

The Effects of Mediocrity: MLB Reacts to Angels’ Dead-End Start

Orange County is all but fed up with owner Arte Moreno and the Angels’ front office.

The partnership between the two has produced what seems to be a never-ending rebuild. And fans are sick of it.

Here’s what people are saying:

@HalosAnonymous: “Arte, definitely, SUCKS. Glad to see this still going after 6 straight nights. #SellTheTeam.”

Jomboy Media: “Angels tarps off section is chanting ‘sell the team’ very loudly.”

Sean Feucht: “Protestor mob at Angel Stadium waving their shirts, yelling: ‘Sell the team! Sell the team!’ The @Angels are 18-34 and the worst team in baseball.”

Foul Territory: “Angels fans held a protest outside of Angel Stadium ahead of tonight’s game. (Via: @JackHaslett_13).”

Just Baseball: “Mike Trout smacks HR #13 on the season. Trout is on pace for 40 HR and 6.4 fWAR!”

With so much commotion over selling the franchise and Trout’s great year, it makes you wonder. Is this the season LA cuts ties and starts to offload big contracts? If they were going to sell the team, that’d be the first step. Be careful what you wish for, Halos fans.