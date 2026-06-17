Los Angeles Angels Part Ways With Eight-Year MLB Veteran

The Los Angeles Angels have once again been one of baseball’s worst teams in 2026, with the team holding a record of 30-44 despite ranking 14th in the league in runs, sitting in last place in the American League West as a result.

While they’ve got some young names coming through the organization, the Angels just aren’t in a good position as a franchise, and with the trade deadline approaching, they’ve got some key decisions to make on important players. That’s still a few weeks away, but before then, the team have made another surprise decision on Wednesday, as they officially parted ways with an eight-year MLB veteran.

Los Angeles Angels Officially DFA Trey Mancini

After a tough road that included battling cancer in 2020, Trey Mancini fought his way back to the MLB after a very solid start to his career with the Baltimore Orioles that included 701 games between 2016 and 2022. Unfortunately though, after departing the Orioles, Mancini has struggled to hold down a role at the big league level, and after not appearing in the majors since 2023, he made his triumphant return with the Angels in 2026 over this past weekend.

After just five games over the weekend however, the front office made the difficult decision on Wednesday to officially designated Mancini for assignment, another major setback in his quest to find a full-time role at the MLB level.

In those five games since returning, Mancini showed promise once again, with four hits and four RBI over 14 plate appearances, but clearly, it wasn’t enough for him to retain a roster spot as the team look to claw their way out of the AL West basement.

Will Trey Mancini find a full-time role in the MLB?

Early in his career, Mancini showed plenty of power for the Orioles, with 104 home runs across four seasons between 2017 and 2021, but clearly, the consistent power just hasn’t shown up in recent times. While he’s gotten opportunities with Arizona, Chicago, Houston and eventually Los Angeles in 2026, he just hasn’t been able to capitalize, and now, there’s questions over the 34-year-old and if he’ll ever find a roster spot in the big leagues again.

While Mancini is a great story for never giving up and persevering through incredibly tough times, he has just 22 home runs since the 2022 campaign, and as a result, he simply hasn’t been able to force his way into a team and retain a roster spot. As we’ve seen already, the veteran outfielder/DH can be good given the opportunity, but with so many young players coming through that teams would prefer to take a look at, there’s very limited chance for a one-dimensional player like Mancini.

Still, there’s plenty of playoff teams out there that could use his skillset in a limited role, and while this may not be the last we see of him in the big leagues, if he can crack the roster consistently with the struggling Angels, it’s unclear if that chance will ever arrive again.