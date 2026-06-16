Mike Trout’s Resurgence Makes Angels Trade Deadline Decision Clear

For years, the conversation surrounding Mike Trout has centered on what he used to be. Injuries robbed him of playing time, the Los Angeles Angels kept losing, and every summer brought another round of trade speculation. Now, in 2026, Trout is finally changing that narrative.

As Bob Nightengale recently pointed out, the healthy version of Trout is reminding baseball why he spent nearly a decade as the sport’s gold standard. The numbers may not match his peak MVP seasons, but his impact is once again impossible to ignore. With 16 home runs, a .852 OPS, and a league-leading 53 runs scored entering this week, Trout is producing at an All-Star level while playing center field regularly for the first time in years.

That resurgence has naturally reignited a familiar question: Should the Angels trade him?

The answer is almost certainly no.

Trout’s Value to the Angels Goes Beyond Statistics

Benjamin Adducchio of ClutchPoints highlighted what many around baseball already understand. Trout has not requested a trade, owner Arte Moreno has no interest in moving him, and rival executives are not lining up to absorb the remaining money on his contract.

Those realities alone make a trade unlikely.

Yet the bigger reason is organizational identity.

Since Shohei Ohtani departed, Trout has become the unquestioned face of the franchise again. He is the player fans associate with the Angels. General manager Perry Minasian even told USA Today that he does not believe anyone else will ever wear the “A” the way Trout has.

For a franchise that has missed the postseason since 2014, removing Trout would not simply be a baseball decision. It would be a public acknowledgment of another rebuild and another failed era.

The Angels may be struggling at 29-44, but they are still drawing strong crowds. Trout remains one of the few universally respected stars left in the sport, and his presence continues to give the organization credibility.

A Trade Makes Little Sense for Either Side

The idea of a blockbuster trade sounds exciting until the logistics are examined.

After this season, Trout will still be owed approximately $140 million. He also possesses a full no-trade clause. Any deal would require Trout’s approval and likely significant financial participation from the Angels.

Even contenders would have concerns. Trout will turn 35 in August and missed 414 games over the previous five seasons before finally staying healthy this year.

Ironically, his strong season may be the biggest reason a trade will not happen.

The Angels finally have the version of Trout they have been waiting to see. He is healthy, productive, leading a young clubhouse, and likely headed back to the All-Star Game for the first time since 2019.

That is not the profile of a player being pushed out the door.

It is the profile of a franchise icon, finishing his career exactly where he started.

For all the trade rumors that will surface before the deadline, the reality appears simple: Mike Trout wants to remain an Angel, the Angels want Trout to remain an Angel, and baseball’s most discussed trade candidate is not actually available.