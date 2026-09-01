Dodgers Acquire Struggling Pitcher From Blue Jays in Rare September Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a minor trade with the Toronto Blue Jays as the final month of the season takes place.

Los Angeles is atop the NL West and is looking to three-peat as World Series champion after winning the past two.

The Dodgers are coming off a series win over the Detroit Tigers. Los Angeles will begin a three-game home series against the St. Louis Cardinals beginning on Tuesday.

Dodgers Pull Off Trade With Blue Jays

Los Angeles and Toronto pulled off a rare September trade involving two right-handed pitchers.

The Dodgers dealt 6-foot-6 right-handed pitcher Jose Rodriguez to the Blue Jays for 20-year-old pitcher Sebastian Rodriguez. The deal was revealed by the Dodgers.

“The Dodgers have acquired RHP Sebastian Rodriguez from the Blue Jays in exchange for RHP Jose Rodríguez,” the Dodgers wrote on X.

Los Angeles acquired Sebastian Rodriguez, who is in his first professional season in affiliated ball and has struggled. He’s pitching in the Dominican Summer League in Rookie Ball, where he’s 4-0 with a 6.00 ERA in 7 games in 9 innings pitched.

As for what the Dodgers gave up, Los Angeles parted ways with 6-foot-6 right-hander Jose Rodriguez. The 25-year-old is pitching in Triple-A and is 4-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 25 games, including 3 starts.

Rodriguez signed with the Dodgers in 2019 out of Mexico. He appeared in 4 games in Rookie Ball and has spent the rest of the season in Triple-A. In his minor league career, he’s 31-12 with a 3.95 ERA in 147 games, as he’s mostly a reliever.

It’s an odd trade for the Dodgers, as Jose Rodriguez could reach the MLB soon. However, Los Angeles is taking a chance on a 20-year-old pitcher who has struggled in Toronto’s system.

Los Angeles Right Now

The Dodgers are atop the NL West and are looking to get into the top two spots in the NL to avoid playing in the Wild Card.

With the calendar flipping to September, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expects the team to start picking up the pace.

“I do see that once the calendar gets to September,” Roberts said, “I think guys, by nature, see the finish line more.”

Los Angeles has struggled as of late, but slugger Teoscar Hernández hopes the series win over the Tigers can propel the team into a hot streak.

“Everybody goes through struggles. It happens to be for us right now,” Hernández said. “But today was a good day just to reflect on what we need to do so we can continue to do the same thing that we did today.”

The Dodgers are 82-55 and is currently in second place in the NL.