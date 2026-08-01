Los Angeles Dodgers Add 3-Year MLB Player Before Red Sox Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are slated to play the Boston Red Sox at 6:00 p.m. PDT on Saturday.

The Red Sox won the first game of the three-game set against the Dodgers by a score of 9-4 on Friday.

Before Saturday’s game, the Dodgers announced a roster move.

Los Angeles Dodgers Promote 3-Year MLB Player Before Boston Red Sox Game

The Los Angeles Times’ Maddie Lee Wrote on X: “The Dodgers are recalling Kyle Hurt as the corresponding move for Cole Irvin, Dave Roberts said. Wyatt Mills is also here, and he could be the corresponding move for an IL move, but Roberts wouldn’t say more on the possible “IL situation.””

This marks the third time Hurt has been recalled this season. Los Angeles last optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 20.

Looking at Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Kyle Hurt

The Miami Marlins selected Hurt in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft from the University of Southern California.

On Feb. 12, 2021, the Marlins traded Hurt and left-hander Alex Vesia to the Dodgers for Dylan Floro.

Hurt, 28, made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2023. He made just one appearance that season.

Hurt returned to the majors in 2024, allowing one earned run in 6 2/3 innings across three appearances.

The right-hander didn’t pitch in the majors in 2025. This season, he has posted a 4.59 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 33 1/3 innings for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers have a 69-41 record this season. It’s the best record in Major League Baseball.

Los Angeles holds an 11-game lead over the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West.

The Dodgers’ run differential (+155) is the best in the majors.

Before losing to the Red Sox on Friday, the Dodgers won two of three games against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium.

After completing their three-game set against the Red Sox this weekend, the Dodgers will play a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.