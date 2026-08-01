Los Angeles Dodgers Add 3-Year MLB Player Before Red Sox Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 30: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium on July 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
The Red Sox won the first game of the three-game set against the Dodgers by a score of 9-4 on Friday.
Before Saturday’s game, the Dodgers announced a roster move.
Los Angeles Dodgers Promote 3-Year MLB Player Before Boston Red Sox Game
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 19: Kyle Hurt #63 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in relief during the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
This marks the third time Hurt has been recalled this season. Los Angeles last optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 20.
Looking at Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Kyle Hurt
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 04: Relief pitcher Kyle Hurt #63 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 04, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Miami Marlins selected Hurt in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft from the University of Southern California.
On Feb. 12, 2021, the Marlins traded Hurt and left-hander Alex Vesia to the Dodgers for Dylan Floro.
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Kyle Hurt #63 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in reliefduring a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on May 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Hurt, 28, made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2023. He made just one appearance that season.
Hurt returned to the majors in 2024, allowing one earned run in 6 2/3 innings across three appearances.
The right-hander didn’t pitch in the majors in 2025. This season, he has posted a 4.59 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 33 1/3 innings for Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 29: Andy Pages #44 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases on a solo home run during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium on July 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
The Dodgers have a 69-41 record this season. It’s the best record in Major League Baseball.
Los Angeles holds an 11-game lead over the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West.
GettyLos Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Shohei Ohtani is available as a pinch hitter in Thursday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, and he will ramp up as a pitcher in the coming days.
The Dodgers’ run differential (+155) is the best in the majors.
Before losing to the Red Sox on Friday, the Dodgers won two of three games against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium.
After completing their three-game set against the Red Sox this weekend, the Dodgers will play a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Los Angeles Dodgers Add 3-Year MLB Player Before Red Sox Game