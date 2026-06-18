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Former MLB All-Star Officially A Free Agent After Release From Los Angeles Dodgers

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Santiago Espinal #5 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after a 3-2 win over the National League during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles (at home) in California.

They are coming off a series where they swept the Tampa Bay Rays (also at home).

Former MLB All-Star Officially A Free Agent After Release

GettySantiago Espinal #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after he is thrown out at second base attempting to stretch a single during a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on May 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California

Earlier this week, the team announced the news that they had designated Santiago Espinal for assignment.

The Dodgers wrote (via X) on June 16: “The Dodgers have reinstated IF/OF Tommy Edman from the injured list and designated IF Santiago Espinal for assignment.”

It’s now been announced that Espinal has elected free agency.

MLB.com wrote (on June 18): “3B Santiago Espinal elected free agency.”

Espinal had been batting .268 with 15 hits, one home run, seven RBIs and five runs in 36 games for the Dodgers.

Social Media Reacts To Espinal News

GettySantiago Espinal #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at bat during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying about Espinal being designated for assignment/released:

Dodgers Nation: “The Dodgers have officially lost Santiago Espinal, with the infielder hitting free agency and opening himself up to sign anywhere 👀👀👀”

Nelson Espinal: “The Dodgers lost Santiago Espinal to free agency after he rejected his minor league assignment, per the team’s transaction log He chose free agency to see if another chance comes up instead of waiting in the Dodgers system. Espinal hit .268 over his 56 plate appearances. The infielder played all over for the Dodgers and was lauded for his professionalism. If he does not find work elsewhere, which would be a surprise, the Dodgers would likely welcome him back with open arms, especially if injury strikes.”

Jays Journal: “Dodgers cut ties again with former Blue Jays fan favourite Santiago Espinal.”

Phillies Tailgate: “Two names to keep an eye on are recently DFA’d utility players Santiago Espinal & Luis Rengifo. Neither player has had an impressive offensive season, but the Phillies bench could use an upgrade and they can play all over the diamond. It’s probably worth a shot.”

Looking At Espinal

GettySantiago Espinal #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers fields the ball against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on May 1, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

Espinal was picked in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds over seven total seasons.

In 2022, Espinal made the MLB All-Star Game with Toronto.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former MLB All-Star Officially A Free Agent After Release From Los Angeles Dodgers

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