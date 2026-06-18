Former MLB All-Star Officially A Free Agent After Release From Los Angeles Dodgers

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles (at home) in California.

They are coming off a series where they swept the Tampa Bay Rays (also at home).

Former MLB All-Star Officially A Free Agent After Release

Earlier this week, the team announced the news that they had designated Santiago Espinal for assignment.

The Dodgers wrote (via X) on June 16: “The Dodgers have reinstated IF/OF Tommy Edman from the injured list and designated IF Santiago Espinal for assignment.”

It’s now been announced that Espinal has elected free agency.

MLB.com wrote (on June 18): “3B Santiago Espinal elected free agency.”

Espinal had been batting .268 with 15 hits, one home run, seven RBIs and five runs in 36 games for the Dodgers.

Social Media Reacts To Espinal News

Here’s what people were saying about Espinal being designated for assignment/released:

Dodgers Nation: “The Dodgers have officially lost Santiago Espinal, with the infielder hitting free agency and opening himself up to sign anywhere 👀👀👀”

Nelson Espinal: “The Dodgers lost Santiago Espinal to free agency after he rejected his minor league assignment, per the team’s transaction log He chose free agency to see if another chance comes up instead of waiting in the Dodgers system. Espinal hit .268 over his 56 plate appearances. The infielder played all over for the Dodgers and was lauded for his professionalism. If he does not find work elsewhere, which would be a surprise, the Dodgers would likely welcome him back with open arms, especially if injury strikes.”

Jays Journal: “Dodgers cut ties again with former Blue Jays fan favourite Santiago Espinal.”

Phillies Tailgate: “Two names to keep an eye on are recently DFA’d utility players Santiago Espinal & Luis Rengifo. Neither player has had an impressive offensive season, but the Phillies bench could use an upgrade and they can play all over the diamond. It’s probably worth a shot.”

Looking At Espinal

Espinal was picked in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds over seven total seasons.

In 2022, Espinal made the MLB All-Star Game with Toronto.