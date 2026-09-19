Dodgers GM Sends Honest Message on Tarik Skubal Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ quest to win their third straight World Series title is alive and well, as they have officially clinched the National League West division with eight games left on their schedule. For now, the team’s main goal involves getting healthy, but even if it can’t, it should still be the favorite to win it all until further notice.

At the trade deadline, the Dodgers did what they always do and went all-in by acquiring the reigning back-to-back American League Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal, in a trade with the Detroit Tigers. It was almost expected that L.A. would be the team landing Skubal, but according to general manager Andrew Friedman, this was actually a move the team was hoping to avoid having to make.

Andrew Friedman Drops Truth Bomb on Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal Trade

Play

With the Tigers failing to sign Skubal to a long-term contract extension over the offseason, he ended up being the big fish that every team wanted at the trade deadline. Of course, landing Skubal was going to require a massive haul of prospects, which is something the Dodgers always seem to have at their disposal.

Los Angeles has developed a reputation for simply being willing to go above and beyond what every other team in the majors is willing to do. Whether it involves shelling out more money for the top free agents, or giving up whatever prospects a team wants for its top player, the Dodgers are always making moves, which is why it wasn’t a surprise to see them land Skubal.

Despite that aforementioned narrative continuing to swirl around the team, Los Angeles has claimed that it didn’t want to have to make this sort of move this year. According to Friedman, the list of the Dodgers’ trade targets started and ended with Skubal, which could help explain why they were so willing to part with several of their top prospects for a guy who is set to hit the free agent market in just a couple of months.

“We looked to do everything we could over the offseason to avoid being a buyer in July, short of a real impact-type talent,” Friedman said, per Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated. “And so, from our standpoint, our buy side list was Tarik Skubal. End of list.”

Dodgers’ All-In Mindset Could Lead MLB to a Lockout

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 22: President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks in the outfield during batting practice before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Trading Skubal was always going to be risky for all 29 other teams in the majors because if he hits the open market, the Dodgers are going to be the favorite to sign him. Without a true salary cap in place, nothing is stopping Los Angeles from spending above and beyond what every other team is spending on its roster, and it has put that theory to the test over the past few years.

It’s gotten to the point where a lockout feels inevitable, as the Collective Bargaining Agreement will expire at the conclusion of the season, and there has been virtually no momentum towards a new deal. For now, the Dodgers are intent on winning another championship, but their actions could wind up being at the center of a very important discussion this offseason, with many folks viewing the Skubal trade as the final nail in the coffin.