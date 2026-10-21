Dodgers’ GM Andrew Friedman Makes Telling Comment on Tarik Skubal’s Future

The Los Angeles Dodgers went all in on acquiring pitcher Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in early August with their sights firmly set on winning a third consecutive World Series title.

Unfortunately, those dreams went by the wayside, as the club was swept in the National League Championship Series by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Now, Skubal can become an unrestricted free agent, and he could command a contract worth upward of $400 million. Is Dodgers GM Andrew Friedman going to be able to re-sign him?

Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Andrew Friedman Discussed Tarik Skubal’s Future With The Club

During his season-ending media availability, Dodgers GM Andrew Friedman praised the professionalism of Skubal after being acquired in the blockbuster deal.

“It’s not easy for a guy to get traded in the middle of the season,” Friedman said. “The way he was able to transition, not just on the field but in the clubhouse, I can’t say enough.”

After being acquired, Skubal posted a 2.61 ERA in 10 starts for the Dodgers, and also made his final start of the season in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Brewers and took the loss despite a strong performance on the mound.

The Dodgers Went All-In On Acquiring Tarik Skubal

Following the deal, Friedman explained why he felt as though it was worth it to make an aggressive push for Skubal from the Tigers.

“I think Scott Harris and Detroit handled it really well,” Friedman said in August. “As he navigated the conversations with the different teams, he was very communicative with us. He let us know a number of different players they really liked, and we all worked together to try to figure out something that lined up. You don’t know whether what you’re putting out there is the highest offer. We felt good about how aggressive we were being, and then fortunately found out Saturday night that we got him.

“We have a lot of really talented players and had guys that they liked, and different conversations led us to this point. They felt good about it, and we gave up a lot of talent. Those guys are really good and have a chance to be really good major league players. But with where our core is at this moment in time, we felt that erring on the side of being aggressive made the most sense.”