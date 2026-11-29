MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 11: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to game one of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
Looking at New Los Angeles Dodgers Reliever Zack Kelly
The Red Sox placed Kelly on the 60-day injured list on July 21 with right elbow inflammation, ending his season.
Kelly signed his first professional contract with the Oakland Athletics in 2017.
The Athletics released him in 2018 and then he signed with the Los Angels Angels.
The Angels released Kelly in May 2020.
He signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Jan 4, 2021.
Kelly made his MLB debut with Boston in 2022.
Over his five years with the Red Sox, Kelly has posted a 4.04 ERA with 127 strikeouts over 131 1/3 innings.
Kelly made a postseason appearance with the Red Sox in 2025.
Kelly faced one batter and struck him out during his lone playoff outing.
Over his nine seasons in the minors, Kelly sports a career ERA of 3.51 with 356 strikeouts in 310 1/3 innings.
Looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2026 Season
The Dodgers finished the 2026 regular season with a 100-62 record. They won the National League West.
As the National League’s No. 2 seed, the Dodgers had a first-round bye. They defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the National League Division Series.
Los Angeles was swept in the National League Championship Series by the Milwaukee Brewers, who went on to win the World Series over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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