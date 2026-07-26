Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Dalton Rushing Change During Mets Series

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are looking to go for the sweep after winning each of the first two games.

Most recently, the Dodgers won by a score of 4-3 on Saturday.

Dalton Rushing had one hit, one strikeout and one run in four at-bats.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Dalton Rushing Change

For Sunday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Dodgers 7/26 S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Muncy 3B M. Betts SS T. Edman 2B K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF E. Alfonzo C E. Sheehan SP”

Rushing has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The 25-year-old is currently batting .243 with 49 hits, 11 home runs, 33 RBIs and 33 runs in 69 games.

Rushing was picked in the 2nd round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his second season (all with the Dodgers).

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers come into Sunday as the top team in the National League West with a 67-38 record in 105 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 36-19 in 55 games on the road).

After the Mets, the Dodgers

Mets Right Now