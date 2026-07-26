Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Dalton Rushing Change During Mets Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 04: Dalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after scoring off a single hit by Andy Pages #44 during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on July 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)
Rushing has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.
The 25-year-old is currently batting .243 with 49 hits, 11 home runs, 33 RBIs and 33 runs in 69 games.
GettyDalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a walk off single to score Teoscar Hernandez during the eleventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Rushing was picked in the 2nd round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
He is in the middle of his second season (all with the Dodgers).
Looking At The Dodgers Right Now
GettyDalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park on July 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The Dodgers come into Sunday as the top team in the National League West with a 67-38 record in 105 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 36-19 in 55 games on the road).
After the Mets, the Dodgers
Mets Right Now
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 25: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets throws to second base during the sixth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on July 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.They are looking to go for the sweep after winning each of the first two games.Most recently, the Dodgers won by a score of 4-3 on Saturday.Dalton Rushing had one hit, one strikeout and one run in four […]
Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Dalton Rushing Change During Mets Series