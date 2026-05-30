Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Decision Before Phillies Game

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their series with the Philadelphia Phillies (at home) in California.

They are coming off a 4-2 win on Friday.

Max Muncy finished the victory with one home run in three at-bats.

@RobBballHistory wrote: “Max Muncy hit his 227th career HR, passing Johnny Callison and moved into a tie with Charlie Blackmon and Marquis Grissom for 313th on the All Time HR list.”

Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 5/30 S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF W. Smith C M. Rojas 2B A. Call LF S. Espinal 3B R. Sasaki SP”

Muncy is not in Saturday’s lineup.

The 35-year-old is currently batting .253 with 43 hits, 13 home runs, 20 RBI’s and 37 runs in 51 games.

He is in his 11th season in the MLB (and ninth with the Dodgers).

MLB Network wrote: “Last October, the Dodgers walked off the Phillies in extras to advance to the NLCS! Relive the Dodgers’ Game 4 triumph NEXT ahead of tonight’s rematch at 10pm ET on MLB Network.”

Social Media Reacts To Saturday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@CanadaRalph: “Sending Kim down was such a mistake. Frustrating move.”

@0331KSR: “Espinal needs to make the most out of another chance.”

@Lastone23456: “Still no ward”

@DodgersNation: “The Dodgers are giving Max Muncy some rest, and a familiar face will step into his spot 👀👀👀 LA is hoping to take the series at home in a playoff atmosphere 💪💪”

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers come into the night as the top team in the National League West with a 37-20 record in 57 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 19-10 in 29 games at home).

Following two more games with the Phillies, the Dodgers will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night in Phoenix.