Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Mookie Betts Decision For Angels Series Finale

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their series with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Dodgers will look to go for the sweep after winning each of the first two games.

Most recently, they won by a score of 15-2.

Mookie Betts finished Saturday’s victory with two hits and one walk.

Dodgers Announce Mookie Betts Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Dodgers 5/17 S. Ohtani DH F. Freeman 1B A. Pages CF K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF M. Muncy 3B D. Rushing C M. Rojas SS H. Kim 2B R. Sasaki SP”

Betts will not be in the team’s lineup on Sunday.

The former MVP is batting .152 with seven hits, three home runs, eight runs and eight RBI’s in his first 12 games of the season.

He is in his seventh year playing for the Dodgers (and they have won the World Series three times in that span).

Before the Dodgers, the future Hall of Famer spent his first six seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers come into Sunday as the top team in the National League West with a 28-18 record in 46 games.

They are 13-8 in the 21 games they have played on the road.

After the Angels, the Dodgers will visit the San Diego Padres for a series that starts on Monday night.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic wrote (after Saturday’s game): “The Dodgers won, 15-2. They are 28-18 and have won four in a row (and taken a series against the Angels). Justin Wrobleski threw six innings to help save a tired bullpen. The offense exploded. Shohei Ohtani hit one off the netting for a Little League homer.”

Angels Right Now

The Angels come into the day as the last-place team in the American League West with a 16-30 record in 46 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games (and 8-12 in 20 games at home).

Following the Dodgers, the Angels will remain at home to host the Athletics.