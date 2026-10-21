Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Update After Playoff Exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 in the 2026 National League Championship Series.

With the sweep, the Brewers advanced to the World Series, and the Dodgers were eliminated from the playoffs.

Milwaukee will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.

Before the World Series, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman announced an injury update on star two-way player Shohei Ohtani.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman Announces Shohei Ohtani News After Playoff Exit

Dodgers Nation wrote on X:

BREAKING: Surgery is not on the table for Shohei Ohtani right now, per Dodgers President Andrew Friedman:

“He’s resting. He got assessed. Had a lot of different stuff, knee was bothering him. An unfortunate game of whack a mole, the bicep area.”

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya wrote on X:

Andrew Friedman said surgery is “not on the table” for Shohei Ohtani.

Said it was “whack a mole” between the knee, then the biceps throughout the year.

Friedman: “I fully expect him to pitch next year.”

Looking at Los Angeles Dodgers Star Two-Way Player Shohei Ohtani’s 2026 Season