MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 11: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks to the dugout after striking out against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
Looking at Los Angeles Dodgers Star Two-Way Player Shohei Ohtani’s 2026 Season
Ohtani dealt with knee and biceps issues throughout the season.
Due to his injuries, Ohtani didn’t pitch in the postseason. He hasn’t pitched in a game since July 3.
Ohtani had a rough postseason at the plate, hitting .192/.323/.308 with one home run, three RBI and 10 strikeouts in 32 plate appearances across eight games.
During the regular season, Ohtani slashed .275/.377/.512 with 30 home runs and 81 RBI over 139 games.
On the mound, Ohtani went 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings across 14 starts.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Update After Playoff Exit