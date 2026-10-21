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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Update After Playoff Exit

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National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
Getty
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 11: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks to the dugout after striking out against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 in the 2026 National League Championship Series.

With the sweep, the Brewers advanced to the World Series, and the Dodgers were eliminated from the playoffs.

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers is presented with the Most Valuable Player trophy after his team defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Milwaukee will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.

Before the World Series, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman announced an injury update on star two-way player Shohei Ohtani.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman Announces Shohei Ohtani News After Playoff Exit

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Andrew Friedman, President of baseball operations for the Los Angeles Dodgers, speaks to the media prior to game one of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Dodgers Nation wrote on X:

BREAKING: Surgery is not on the table for Shohei Ohtani right now, per Dodgers President Andrew Friedman:

“He’s resting. He got assessed. Had a lot of different stuff, knee was bothering him. An unfortunate game of whack a mole, the bicep area.”

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning in game four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya wrote on X:

Andrew Friedman said surgery is “not on the table” for Shohei Ohtani.

Said it was “whack a mole” between the knee, then the biceps throughout the year.

Friedman: “I fully expect him to pitch next year.”

Looking at Los Angeles Dodgers Star Two-Way Player Shohei Ohtani’s 2026 Season

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Ohtani dealt with knee and biceps issues throughout the season.

Due to his injuries, Ohtani didn’t pitch in the postseason. He hasn’t pitched in a game since July 3.

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after a foul ball against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in game four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Ohtani had a rough postseason at the plate, hitting .192/.323/.308 with one home run, three RBI and 10 strikeouts in 32 plate appearances across eight games.

During the regular season, Ohtani slashed .275/.377/.512 with 30 home runs and 81 RBI over 139 games.

On the mound, Ohtani went 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings across 14 starts.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Update After Playoff Exit

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