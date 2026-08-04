Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Tarik Skubal Decision During Cubs Series

Now that the dust has settled after the MLB trade deadline, it’s time to start thinking about the future for players who moved teams.

Perhaps the biggest transaction over the weekend/Monday was Tarik Skubal moving from the Detroit Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers are currently taking on the Chicago Cubs in a new series this week. LA dropped the first game on Monday, but during the Cubs series, the Dodgers announced a Tarik Skubal roster decision.

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Tarik Skubal Activated by Dodgers

Tarik Skubal made his last start (with the Tigers) right before the weekend last week. Per multiple reports, Skubal will make his Los Angeles Dodgers debut on Tuesday.

In order for him to do so, he needed to be activated by the team, which happened on Monday.

His MLB transactions tracker reflects the activation (on 8/3):

“Los Angeles Dodgers activated LHP Tarik Skubal”

The Dodgers traded Zyhir Hope, Brady Smith, and River Ryan for Tarik Skubal on Saturday evening, which sent shockwaves across the league. Skubal is set to become a free agent after the season, but early reports point to the fact the Dodgers want to try to lock him up to a long-term deal.

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More On Tarik Skubal Trade/2026 Season

The Tarik Skubal trade sparked major discussions across social media.

Here is what Skubal said to Los Angeles media about the deal, and what he thinks about those who bash the Dodgers for their aggressive player acquisitions:

“Every team could trade for me. I don’t sympathize with people that blame the Dodgers for anything they’ve done. It’s a winning org…I really don’t sympathize with people that are complaining because the Dodgers do all the right things.”

It’s a fair point, but the rest of the league seems to be more worried that Los Angeles might be a ‘slam dunk’ to win the World Series this year, but that isn’t exactly the case, because they still have to get through a tough National League, and while the Dodgers have a comfortable lead in the NL West, anything can happen in October.

Tarik Skubal has a 2.79 ERA this season over 96.2 IP with 116 strikeouts and just 14 walks allowed. His WHIP sits @ 0.910.

He will make his Dodgers debut against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.