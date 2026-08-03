Tarik Skubal Doesn’t Hold Back on Haters After Trade to Los Angeles Dodgers

The biggest storyline across MLB this trade deadline is the massive news that Tarik Skubal has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The trade has sparked a massive debate across social media platforms regarding the Dodgers and their aggressive nature in adding players that they ‘don’t necessarily need’, and how Los Angeles might be ‘ruining baseball’.

Well, Tarik Skubal has officially arrived in Los Angeles, and he will make his first start for the Dodgers on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs.

Recently, in Skubal’s first chance to speak with the media, he did not hold back on the haters who are questioning whether the Dodgers are good for the sport or not.

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Tarik Skubal Sends Strong Message to Doubters

Per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Tarik Skubal sent this message to people hating on the Dodgers and their massive trades/player acquisitions over the years:

“Every team could trade for me. I don’t sympathize with people that blame the Dodgers for anything they’ve done. It’s a winning org…I really don’t sympathize with people that are complaining because the Dodgers do all the right things.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going for their third consecutive World Series championship, and adding Tarik Skubal certainly brings them closer to doing so.

As for Skubal’s comments, he does make a few good points, especially the part about the Dodgers being a winning organization and doing all the things right. LA gave up three prospects (Zyhir Hope, Brady Smith, and River Ryan) for Skubal. In comparison, the Red Sox gave up five prospects for Adley Rutschman before the MLB trade deadline.

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More on Tarik Skubal/Los Angeles Dodgers

Per Dodgers reporter Fabian Ardaya, here is the full link to Tarik Skubal’s media session today:

@TalkinBaseball_ wrote:

“Tarik Skubal says he has no sympathy for people complaining about how the Dodgers operate “

https://twitter.com/TalkinBaseball_/status/2084388296365310164

Looking at Tarik Skubal’s 2026 season thus far, he’s as dominant as ever.

Over 96.2 innings pitched, Tarik Skubal has an ERA of 2.79 with 116 strikeouts and just 14 walks. His WHIP is 0.910. If Skubal hadn’t missed a month with an elbow issue, he would likely be in a firm position to win a third CY Young Award.

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