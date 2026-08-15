Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Tyler Glasnow News During Brewers Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: Tyler Glasnow #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The Brewers won the first game 5-4 on Thursday. The Dodgers won the second game 3-1 on Friday.
Ahead of Saturday’s game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced major news on right-handed starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow.
Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Major Tyler Glasnow News During Brewers Series
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Tyler Glasnow #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya wrote on X: “Tyler Glasnow will have one more rehab outing, slated for 5 innings/75 pitches, Dave Roberts said. Plan is to have him back during the Atlanta-Detroit road trip at the end of the month.”
Glasnow, 32, has been on the injured list since May 8 due to lower back spasms.
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Tyler Glasnow #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
The veteran right-hander began a rehab assignment on Aug. 4.
He made a start for Single-A Ontario on Aug. 4 and threw two scoreless innings. The Dodgers moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 9.
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 17: Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the Colorado rockies during the first inning at Coors Field on April 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Glasnow has made two starts for Oklahoma City in his rehab assignment so far. He allowed one run with two strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings on Aug. 9.
On Aug. 14, Glasnow threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings with no hits, two walks and eight strikeouts for Oklahoma City.
Glasnow made just seven starts for the Dodgers this year before landing on the IL. He posted a 2.72 ERA with 49 strikeouts over 39 2/3 innings.
Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a walk-off RBI single against the Kansas City Royals during the tenth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The Dodgers are 5-5 in their last 10 games.
Before beginning their four-game series with the Brewers, the Dodgers swept the Kansas City Royals in three games at Dodger Stadium.
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Shohei Ohtani #17 and Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers look out from the dugout during a 5-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Los Angeles has an eight-game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres for first place in the National League West
If the season ended today, the Dodgers would have a first-round bye in the playoffs, meaning they wouldn’t have to play in the Wild Card round and would be guaranteed a spot in the Division Series.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Tyler Glasnow News During Brewers Series