Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Tyler Glasnow News During Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are slated to begin the third game of a four-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers at 4:15 p.m. PDT on Saturday.

The Brewers won the first game 5-4 on Thursday. The Dodgers won the second game 3-1 on Friday.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced major news on right-handed starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Major Tyler Glasnow News During Brewers Series

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya wrote on X: “Tyler Glasnow will have one more rehab outing, slated for 5 innings/75 pitches, Dave Roberts said. Plan is to have him back during the Atlanta-Detroit road trip at the end of the month.”

Glasnow, 32, has been on the injured list since May 8 due to lower back spasms.

The veteran right-hander began a rehab assignment on Aug. 4.

He made a start for Single-A Ontario on Aug. 4 and threw two scoreless innings. The Dodgers moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 9.

Glasnow has made two starts for Oklahoma City in his rehab assignment so far. He allowed one run with two strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings on Aug. 9.

On Aug. 14, Glasnow threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings with no hits, two walks and eight strikeouts for Oklahoma City.

Glasnow made just seven starts for the Dodgers this year before landing on the IL. He posted a 2.72 ERA with 49 strikeouts over 39 2/3 innings.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Before beginning their four-game series with the Brewers, the Dodgers swept the Kansas City Royals in three games at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles has an eight-game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres for first place in the National League West

If the season ended today, the Dodgers would have a first-round bye in the playoffs, meaning they wouldn’t have to play in the Wild Card round and would be guaranteed a spot in the Division Series.