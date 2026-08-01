MLB Insider Says Asking Price for Tigers’ Tarik Skubal is “Enormous”

With not that much time left before the MLB trade deadline cutoff, MLB insider Jon Heyman has the latest on top trade candidate, Detroit Tigers’ Tarik Skubal. The Dodgers, Cubs, Brewers, and Braves are interested.

“Price tag on pitching superstar Tarik Skubal described as enormous by multiple interested execs. About 70 hours to go, so there’s time,” Heyman posted on X.

Clubs with reported interest in Skubal include the Dodgers, Braves, Cubs, and Brewers.

Brewers, Dodgers, Braves, and Cubs Chances at Tarik Skubal

The Brewers have MLB’s deepest farm system. With a rotation that orbits around NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski and tons of young talent already extended, they’d have the easiest pathway to a Skubal-worthy package.

As an organization with little to no history of postseason success, this may be the time for the Brew Crew to cash in on a big name.

The Dodgers have been all over Skubal, as they seem to be with almost any big name. History has repeated itself at Chavez Ravine, as Los Angeles is dealing with a slew of arm injuries that are heavily straining its rotation.

The Dodgers are close behind the Brewers and have the pieces to get a deal done. Some insiders have claimed that the Dodgers would be the team to present a deal the “Tigers couldn’t refuse.”

There are other analysts, like New York sportscaster Adam Schein, who say the Dodgers SHOULD go get Skubal, and shouldn’t pay any mind to the court of public opinion.

The Braves rotation runs thin after ace Chris Sale, as they have dealt with one impactful injury after another. Although they’d have to gut their farm system to make a deal happen, Atlanta might be in a position to challenge the Dodgers for the NL pennant with his skillset.

The Braves have needed pitching help all season, and Skubal seems like the obvious choice.

The Cubs have been yearning for innings since opening day, and have one of the most talented ILs in baseball.

They seem to be the least likely candidate, yet best suited for Skubal’s likeness. Chicago needs an ace like air to breathe, but might not have the pieces to get a deal done.

Fans have been on the edge of their seats for Skubal.

Social Media Reacts to Skubal Trade Rumors

Here’s what people are saying:

SleeperDodgers: “The Detroit Tigers had yet to seriously engage clubs in trade discussions involving Tarik Skubal, per @Ken_Rosenthal.”

ESPN Madison: “Former MLB GM Steve Phillips thinks the Brewers MIGHT need to include Jesus Made & Luis Lara in a trade for Tarik Skubal… #ThisIsMyCrew.”

Brad Galli: “The Tigers are expected to trade Tarik Skubal in the ‘next day or two,’ ESPN’s Jeff Passan said on SportsCenter late on Wednesday night. ‘Tarik Skubal is gonna be traded. The Tigers haven’t gone to teams that are interested in him, and said as much at this point, but the expectation is that it’s going to happen in the next day or two,’ he said.”

TouchdownJesus: “I am sticking to my bet that Skubal will not be traded.”