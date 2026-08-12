Blake Snell’s 10-Strikeout Dodgers Return Explained

Blake Snell’s return delivered the headline the Los Angeles Dodgers wanted: 10 strikeouts over six innings after three months away. The more important development was how he produced it.

Snell allowed one run, three hits, and one walk against Kansas City, retiring the first 10 hitters and finishing with 84 pitches. He attacked instead of searching for perfect locations, a change that could matter more to the Dodgers than one dominant box score.

Snell Stopped Nibbling—and the Stuff Followed

The two-time Cy Young winner struck out the side in the first inning using three different pitches: a changeup, four-seam fastball, and curveball. Seven of his first 10 outs came by strikeout.

Kansas City finally reached him in the fourth. Bobby Witt Jr. and Jac Caglianone singled before Salvador Perez lifted a sacrifice fly. Snell allowed only one more hit, a fifth-inning double, and completed an inning beyond the Dodgers’ initial target.

That efficiency separated Tuesday from his May 9 season debut. Snell allowed four earned runs in three innings that night, then returned to the injured list when doctors discovered loose bodies in his pitching elbow. He subsequently underwent a NanoNeedle Scope procedure and rebuilt through four minor-league starts.

His final rehab start in hitter-friendly Salt Lake City was messy: three runs, five hits, and four walks in 3.2 innings. Snell said the altitude distorted the shapes of his pitches, but the frustrating outing also clarified what he wanted to trust when he returned to Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Snell told reporters the biggest difference was aggression. Rather than nibble and become frustrated with borderline calls, he trusted his pitches in the strike zone. MLB.com’s breakdown also noted that he felt capable of continuing after six innings.

What the Return Changes for October

One start cannot answer every health question. Snell began the season sidelined by shoulder fatigue, and Tuesday was only his second major-league appearance of 2026. The Dodgers still must monitor how his elbow responds between outings and whether his command holds against repeated exposure.

But his ceiling immediately changes the rotation discussion. A healthy Snell gives Los Angeles another swing-and-miss starter who can work deep into a postseason game. He posted a 2.35 ERA in 11 starts last season, then made six playoff appearances during the Dodgers’ championship run.

His return also arrived when Los Angeles needed stability. The Dodgers had lost eight of 10 before Max Muncy’s 10th-inning single completed a 5-4 victory. Snell received no decision, but his six innings kept the game within reach.

The temptation is to call him back fully. The safer conclusion is more useful: his velocity, multiple strikeout pitches, workload, and strike-zone intent all survived the layoff in his first test.

Snell did not merely return on Tuesday. He showed the Dodgers a version of his approach that could make their October rotation considerably harder to navigate.