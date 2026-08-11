Tarik Skubal Makes Candid Admission After Uneven Dodgers Home Debut

Tarik Skubal’s first start at Dodger Stadium did not resemble a victory lap. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ new ace fell behind early, struggled to place his fastball, and left after five innings with his team trailing the Kansas City Royals.

Yet the most revealing part of Skubal’s home debut came after Los Angeles rallied for a 6-5 win on Monday. The two-time Cy Young Award winner acknowledged that the moment affected him, offering a candid explanation for an outing that fell below his own expectations.

Skubal Explains His Unusual Command

Skubal allowed three earned runs on four hits, struck out six, and needed 95 pitches to complete five innings. Kansas City scored in the first, then Jac Caglianone hit a two-run homer in the third to build a 3-0 lead.

The left-hander settled down from there. He retired the side on seven pitches in the fourth and escaped a two-on jam in the fifth by striking out Caglianone with a changeup.

He showed resilience after the third inning, retiring six of eight batters and preventing Kansas City from scoring again afterward.

Afterward, Skubal admitted his nerves were higher than usual. He called the start special and explained that feeling nervous means the game still matters to him. He also conceded that he sprayed his fastball, something he considers uncommon, and said he did not perform to his standard.

That honesty supplied more context than the pitching line. Skubal was making his first home appearance since Los Angeles acquired him from the Detroit Tigers on August 1. The anticipation around the blockbuster move, combined with an energized home crowd, created a different kind of test than a routine regular-season start.

Manager Dave Roberts believed the emotion contributed to Skubal overthrowing and losing fastball command. Still, Roberts highlighted the pitcher’s response in the dugout, noting that Skubal remained engaged with teammates instead of withdrawing after a difficult outing.

Dodgers Give Their New Ace a Lift

Skubal’s teammates made sure the debut ended positively. Max Muncy delivered a bases-clearing double in the sixth, and Freddie Freeman drove in Shohei Ohtani with the deciding single in the seventh after Kansas City had tied the game.

The bullpen protected the one-run advantage, allowing Skubal to leave with a no-decision rather than a loss. Catcher Hunter Feduccia, working with him for the first time, praised Skubal’s plan and willingness to attack hitters.

The performance was imperfect, but it also showed why the Dodgers wanted Skubal for October. Even without precise command, he limited the damage, finished his outing with a crucial strikeout, and gave the offense enough time to respond.

His admission did not sound like an alarm. It sounded like an ace identifying exactly what went wrong. The more important clue may be what came next: Skubal expects the emotion to settle, while Roberts expects a different version in his next start.