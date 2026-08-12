Hi, Subscriber

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Provides Blake Treinen Injury Insight

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Blake Treinen
Getty
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expects RP Blake Treinen to go on a rehab stint in the near future.

The Los Angeles Dodgers moved relief pitcher Blake Treinen to the 60-day injured list in order to make room for Blake Snell on the 40-man roster earlier this week.

However, there is no need to sweat the transaction.

Because Treinen was placed on the injured list on June 20 due to right elbow inflammation, he will be able to return to the Dodgers’ rotation as soon as Aug. 19.

Ahead of the Dodgers’ matchup against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, manager Dave Roberts provided a positive update on the 38-year-old relief man.

Roberts said that Blake Treinen is on schedule to begin a rehab stint “soon,” wrote Dodger Blue on X.

Treinen is showing signs of making great progress in his recovery from the elbow injury. He was seen throwing a live session on the mound ahead of Wednesday’s game.

 

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

0 Comments

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Provides Blake Treinen Injury Insight

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x