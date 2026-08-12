Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Provides Blake Treinen Injury Insight

The Los Angeles Dodgers moved relief pitcher Blake Treinen to the 60-day injured list in order to make room for Blake Snell on the 40-man roster earlier this week.

However, there is no need to sweat the transaction.

Because Treinen was placed on the injured list on June 20 due to right elbow inflammation, he will be able to return to the Dodgers’ rotation as soon as Aug. 19.

Ahead of the Dodgers’ matchup against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, manager Dave Roberts provided a positive update on the 38-year-old relief man.

Roberts said that Blake Treinen is on schedule to begin a rehab stint “soon,” wrote Dodger Blue on X.

Treinen is showing signs of making great progress in his recovery from the elbow injury. He was seen throwing a live session on the mound ahead of Wednesday’s game.