Dodgers Get Brutal Pitcher News Before Padres Finale

The Los Angeles Dodgers were able to overcome the strong San Diego Padres bullpen in the second game of the series, as they scored the winning run off of All-Star closer Mason Miller in an incredible at-bat by Andy Pages, who delivered a sac-fly in the top of the ninth inning.

Despite being without closer Edwin Díaz, due to Díaz having to undergo a surgery to remove loose bodies in his throwing arm, the Dodgers bullpen was able to shut out the Padres offense. The Dodgers employed five different relievers to pitch five shutout innings as Tanner Scott earned his first win of the season, while Will Klein earned his first career save.

Aside from Díaz, the Dodgers were also without right-handed flamethrower Brusdar Graterol, who has been absent since Game 5 of the 2024 World Series. And unfortunately, a new update makes it seem like the reliever will not be ready to return any time soon.

Los Angeles Dodgers Receive Bad News

Graterol, who was recently moved to the 60-day injured list, received a troubling update after facing a setback during his rehab appearances with the Dodgers minor-league affiliates. Los Angeles Dodgers general manager mentioned that Graterol might require surgery, although the team is looking into other options.

Gomes said, “He’s worked really hard, so we’re trying to exhaust all options.”

Regarding the news, The New York Post’s Jack Harris wrote: “The Dodgers had previously been hopeful of getting Graterol back somewhat soon, especially amid all the other injuries currently impacting their bullpen (from Edwin Díaz to Brock Stewart to Jack Dreyer and Ben Casparius, who was also transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday). Instead, they have been forced to continue cycling fresh arms through their relief corps.”

Meanwhile, Dodgers on SI’s J.P. Hoornstra added:

“Graterol, 27, is 10-8 with a 2.69 ERA in 178 games with the Dodgers from 2020-24. Unfortunately, not counting on him being healthy has became a reliable default posture.

Graterol opened the 2024 season on the injured list with hip tightness and right shoulder inflammation, missing more than four months. When he finally returned in August, he lasted only eight pitches before suffering a severe hamstring strain.

Now, the Dodgers find themselves waiting on Graterol again.”

Dodgers Win Over Padres

After Monday’s defeat versus San Diego, first baseman Freddie Freeman told reporters that it was going to be hard to score any runs against Mason Miller. Fortunately for the Dodgers, they were able to do so on the very next day. Freeman acknowledged the level of difficulty in doing so, as he praised Andy Pages for his at-bat.

Following the win, Freeman said, “One of the greatest at-bats I’ve ever seen in person.”

Regarding his at-bat, Pages said after the game, “In my mind, I never thought he was going to strike me out or dominate me. I was 100 percent certain I was going to move the ball forward.”

Pages added, “There were some pitches he threw 102 and I fouled them off, and I saw them well. In that moment, that’s when I had the confidence to tell myself that he didn’t have a chance (to get me out).”