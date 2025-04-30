Bullpen Game Belongs to Sauer in 15-2 Victory

With several injuries in the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff, Matt Sauer was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City as relief in Tuesday night’s game against the Marlins, and the Dodgers are glad they made the move.

The right-handed pitcher struck out four without walking any, while allowing only one run across the five innings he tossed. Sauer’s outstanding performance helped propel the Dodgers to a dominant 15 – 2 win over the Marlins, landing them their highest-scoring game of the season.

A Defining Career Moment

Not only did the game mark the Dodgers’ season-high, but it was also a milestone for Sauer, who earned his first Major League win – and did so on home turf.

“I grew up coming to this stadium… coming here and getting my first career win in Dodger Stadium is very surreal to me,” Sauer said in an interview with SportsNet LA. “Very blessed to have my family here as well so everyone got to see it, it’s just an awesome moment.”

The 26-year-old’s 78-pitch effort provided length, not only securing the win but also giving the bullpen a break in what was already their second bullpen game of the early season.

“I had a goal of at least five innings,” he said in a report from The LA Times. “[To] help the boys down in the ‘pen a little bit.”

Left-hander Jack Dreyer started the game, covering the first two innings and allowing one run. Sauer took over in the third and pitched through the eighth, accomplishing his goal of delivering five innings.

After Sauer’s outing, Luis Garcia pitched the eighth inning. In the ninth, utility player Kiké Hernández made his official pitching debut with the Dodgers. With the game well out of reach for the Marlins, the team didn’t even need to use a real pitcher.

Hernandez landed three-outs, despite his spread of 40 mph throws.

Strong Stint in the Minors Pays Off

Sauer has been impressive in the minors this season, posting a 1.84 ERA with 14 strikeouts. He made his Major League debut with the Dodgers on April 7 against the Nationals in Washington, where he allowed one run over 1.2 innings without recording a strikeout.

There’s no doubt his performance on Tuesday night was a significant step up from his debut.

He signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Dec. 16, 2024, and was later added to the 40-man roster before being called up to the majors on March 18. After his performance on April 7, Sauer was optioned back to the minors, only to be recalled when the team needed him for Tuesday’s bullpen game.

The California native was originally drafted by the Yankees in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft before making his Major League debut with the Royals in 2024. After being selected by the Royals in 2023, Sauer struggled in 14 appearances and was designated for assignment last season.

The Dodgers saw potential in the right-hander, and his promising performance on the mound Tuesday night demonstrated exactly that.

Los Angeles will return to their regular rotation for tonight’s series finale against the Marlins, as Tony Gonsolin makes his long-awaited return to the mound after a 20-month absence due to injury. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET.