Dodgers Star’s Home Targeted in Mysterious Break-In

The results thus far may not be quite what Blake Snell had in mind, but the overall experience for the 31-year-old pitcher has certainly justified his decision to join the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Snell signed with the Dodgers early in free agency, agreeing to a 5-year, $182 million contract just after Thanksgiving. In his two regular season starts, Snell has pitched 9 innings overall, and although he has given up 10 hits and eight walks, Snell has gone 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA.

“It’s been good, feels good,” the two-time Cy Young Award winner said early in spring training. “Camp’s been very welcoming, and I’m just excited to get it going.”

But while Snell gets comfortable to his new surroundings in La-La Land, life at home recently received a wakeup call.

Responding Officers Report Broken Window Found at Home of Blake Snell

According to a report from NBC affiliate KING-TV in Seattle, police recently investigated a break-in at Snell’s house in the north Seattle suburb of Woodway. Edmonds Police Commander Josh McClure stated that officers responded to a call by two of Snell’s associates on March 26 and discovered a broken window at the residence.

Officials believe the break-in likely occurred between March 25 and 26. Snell was with the team preparing for the March 27 game in Detroit, and no one else was home at the time of the incident.

“After further investigation, we couldn’t determine what, if anything, had been stolen,” McClure said. “There had clearly been some high-value items left behind.”

In a statement, Snell said, “I can confirm that our home was recently broken into. Thankfully no one was harmed. We’re working closely with local authorities and are incredibly grateful for their swift response and ongoing support. We have security footage that is actively assisting in the investigation, and we’re confident the individuals responsible will be caught and removed from our community. If you know something, say something — please contact local law enforcement.”

Blake Snell Joins Growing List of Pro Athletes Targeted for Home Break-Ins

Just days later, on March 30, burglars broke into the home of former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman in Maple Valley, just southeast of Seattle. Sherman posted frightening still photos of the incident from his security camera on X (formerly Twitter).

“House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift,” Sherman wrote. “Scary situation that my Wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out.”

While authorities have not confirmed a direct connection between the two incidents, McClure acknowledged the potential for overlap.

“Of course, there’s always the possibility that they’re connected,” he said. “We don’t have enough information at this point to say that definitively.”

The break-ins come on the heels of a larger pattern. In February, charges were filed against seven Chilean nationals accused of targeting the homes of professional athletes, including NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

In response to the spike in athlete-targeted crimes, several major sports leagues – including the NFL, NBA, and NHL – have issued advisories urging players to remain vigilant, particularly when traveling for games.

According to Snell’s representative, Major League Baseball echoed that concern during a recent meeting with the Los Angeles Dodgers, warning players to take extra precautions.