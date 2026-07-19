Chase Utley Reveals Why He Chose Dodgers Job Over Phillies Return

Chase Utley’s decision to join the Los Angeles Dodgers’ front office instead of returning to the Philadelphia Phillies was not about choosing one organization over the other.

It came down to family and geography.

The former second baseman recently joined the Dodgers as a special assistant to the president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman. According to Peter Chawaga of Forbes, Philadelphia also showed interest in finding a role for Utley after he returned to the United States following time in Europe.

However, Los Angeles offered something the Phillies could not: an opportunity to work in baseball without uprooting his family or spending significant time away from home.

Utley Prioritized Staying Close to His Family

“I finished my career in Los Angeles,” Utley told The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Conor Smith. “I live in Los Angeles, and I wanted to still be around baseball, but still be around my family and not travel too much.”

Utley spent the final four seasons of his playing career with the Dodgers after Philadelphia traded him to Los Angeles in August 2015. He retired after the 2018 season and settled in the area, where he grew up and attended UCLA.

The Dodgers’ position allows Utley to remain involved with the sport while maintaining the daily routine he wanted with his family.

“So it made sense just to get under their hood a little bit and understand what they’re doing,” Utley said. “I get to sleep in my bed every single night; it’s a fantastic organization.”

Working alongside Friedman also gives Utley an opportunity to learn from one of baseball’s most successful front offices. The Dodgers have consistently combined aggressive spending with player development and roster depth to remain perennial World Series contenders.

For someone beginning a front-office career, Los Angeles represents a valuable place to gain experience.

Utley Says His Feelings for Philadelphia Haven’t Changed

Phillies fans disappointed that Utley did not return should not interpret his decision as a rejection of the franchise.

“I love Philadelphia and the Phillies organization,” Utley said. “If I lived in Philadelphia, I would do the same thing.”

Utley played 13 seasons with the Phillies and became one of the defining players from the franchise’s most successful era. He made six All-Star teams, won four Silver Slugger Awards and helped Philadelphia win the 2008 World Series.

His connection to the city remains strong, even if his current job is nearly 3,000 miles away.

The Phillies reportedly wanted to create a position for Utley, but they could not provide the same convenience as the Dodgers. Los Angeles did not win him over because his loyalty shifted. The organization simply fit his family’s current circumstances.

Utley’s explanation could also leave open the possibility of a future Phillies reunion. For now, though, staying home while learning under Friedman made the Dodgers the logical choice.