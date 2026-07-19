Dodgers Urged to Prioritize Catcher Over Ace at Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent much of the past several weeks being linked to top starting pitchers ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, but one columnist believes the club’s most pressing need is elsewhere.

According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers should make adding a catcher their top priority as uncertainty continues to surround All-Star Will Smith’s recovery from a neck injury. While names such as Tarik Skubal have dominated trade speculation, Shaikin argued Los Angeles cannot afford to assume Smith will return in time for a postseason run.

Smith has been sidelined since June 11 with an inflamed disk in his neck. Although he has attempted to resume baseball activities on multiple occasions, those efforts have reportedly been halted after his symptoms returned.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the situation in comments to the Los Angeles Times.

“We don’t know,” Roberts said when asked whether the club can count on Smith returning this season. “But we certainly are counting on it.”

That uncertainty is what prompted Shaikin to argue that catcher, not starting pitching, should be the Dodgers’ primary focus before the deadline.

Dalton Rushing Has Shown Promise, But Questions Remain

Rushing has handled the majority of the catching duties during Smith’s absence and has continued to flash offensive potential.

Entering the second half, Rushing owned a respectable .799 OPS, ranking among the better offensive catchers in baseball. However, his production has cooled recently, and his defense has become a growing topic of discussion.

The rookie has struggled behind the plate at times, including a costly passed ball during Friday’s victory over the New York Yankees. Defensive metrics have also painted an unfavorable picture, fueling concerns about whether he is ready to handle postseason responsibilities for a club with championship expectations.

Defense at catcher has consistently been a priority for Los Angeles during October. In previous postseason runs, the Dodgers have frequently leaned on stronger defensive catchers even when it meant sacrificing offense.

That organizational philosophy makes the current situation especially noteworthy.

Trade Market Offers Several Possibilities

Rather than pursuing a blockbuster move, Shaikin suggested the Dodgers may simply need an experienced defensive-minded catcher who can stabilize the position if Smith remains unavailable.

Shaikin identified former Dodgers catcher Ben Rortvedt as one possible fit because of his familiarity with the organization and strong defensive reputation. He also pointed to Ryan Jeffers, Francisco Alvarez, and Luis Torrens as potential trade targets, though acquiring one of those catchers could require a more significant investment.

Meanwhile, Roberts said the organization hopes a period of complete rest will finally allow Smith’s neck to calm down after previous attempts to resume baseball activities proved unsuccessful.

The Dodgers still hope Smith returns before October, but they won’t have an answer before the trade deadline.

For that reason, Shaikin believes Los Angeles should prepare for the possibility that its three-time All-Star catcher won’t be available when the games matter most. While adding another frontline starter would certainly strengthen the rotation, the Dodgers may first need to address the uncertainty behind the plate before making another championship push.