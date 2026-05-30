Dodgers Give Concerning Update on $136.5 Million Starter’s Rehab

The Los Angeles Dodgers await for Tyler Glasnow to progress in his rehab from a back issue. However, the latest update from Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic does not signal that the right-hander is close to returning.

Glasnow, 32, was off to an excellent start for the Dodgers in 2026. In his first seven starts, he pitched to a 2.72 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 39.2 innings. However, he was pulled from his start against the Houston Astros on May 6 with back spasms and has been on the injured list since.

Tyler Glasnow Not Progressing in Rehab

For reasons either unknown or the Dodgers are unwilling to divulge, Glasnow has not progressed beyond throwing catch. If the back isn’t the source of the issues, as Ardaya’s post indicates, that means they’re hiding another injury or the right-hander is having a mental block. Regardless of what it is, it’s not a good sign for the club.

Until Glasnow can get on a mound, there is no realistic timetable for him to return to the rotation. The longer he is shut down, the longer it will take to ramp him back up to a starter’s workload.

Further complicating the issue has been another starter’s injury. Blake Snell dealt with shoulder issues to begin the season, then was sideline with an elbow malady after one start. The left-hander underwent a procedure to remove loose bodies, opting for the new NanoNeedle procedure, with a return date relatively unknown.

Dodgers Rotation Situation Entering June

A longer-term injury could also force the Dodgers to reconsider their starting rotation plans in June. With a glut of starters with well-documented injury histories, the club opted to shift to a six-man rotation in 2026.

Despite the change, it didn’t prevent both Glasnow and Snell from missing significant chunks of the season. Left-hander Justin Wrobleski has admirably filled in for the club, pitching to a 2.87 ERA in 10 appearances (nine starts).

Even with Wrobleski’s heroics, the injuries forced the Dodgers to make an emergency trade to fill out their rotation. Left-hander Eric Lauer currently occupies the sixth starter role, even though the club doesn’t view that as a long-term solution.

But reinforcements could be on the way. River Ryan has pitched well with Triple-A Oklahoma City in his last three starts. With the right-hander stretched out to six innings and 87 pitches in his last start, the club faces a decision whether to call him up for their upcoming series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers could theoretically turn to Ryan to give them some starts while Glasnow and Snell recover. It buys them time before they can turn to the trade deadline to add more impactful rotation help.