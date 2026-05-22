Dodgers Pitching Prospect Making Strong Case to Join Rotation After Dominant Triple-A Start

The Los Angeles Dodgers are trying to piece together their rotation with every turn. The recent injuries to Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell have already forced them to make an external addition. Now, they’re trying to keep their rotation afloat while remaining in first place in the National League West.

However, one prospect in their system is hard-charging for a rotation spot. River Ryan posted a dominant start with the Dodgers’ Triple-A club. The right-hander struck out seven in five scoreless innings, holding the Reno Aces to just two hits.

Ryan, 27, is making his way back from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander debuted for the club in 2024, pitching to a 1.33 ERA over four starts and 20.1 innings. However, he would undergo the knife and miss all of the 2025 season.

Even with time missed due to surgery and old age for a prospect, the right-hander still ranks high in the Dodgers’ system. MLB Pipeline has him as the organization’s No. 6 prospect and their top pitching prospect. Baseball America ranks him at No. 10.

River Ryan Strengthen Case to Join Dodgers Rotation

With the right-hander missing a lot of time recovering from Tommy John surgery, the Dodgers sent him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. There, he sustained a hamstring injury that held him out for about a month. Since returning, he’s surrendered just one run in nine innings.

His latest outing was a step in the right direction. Ryan needed only 62 pitches to clear five innings. His four-seamer averaged 97.8 MPH, overpowering Reno hitters on the night.

In the wake of the Snell injury news on May 14, manager Dave Roberts called it “a slim possibility” that Ryan will eventually fill that spot. With the right-hander working back from Tommy John surgery, then sidelined by a hamstring injury, Roberts doesn’t want to risk the build-up.

In his start against Reno, Ryan got up to five innings and 62 pitches. Assuming they build up from there, the next start could be 70-75 pitches. But once he’s stretched out for six innings and around 85 pitches, it’s enough for him to fill in Snell’s vacated roster spot.

That won’t be a decision for Andrew Friedman, Brandon Gomes, and Roberts to debate at least two turns through the rotation later.

Why the Dodgers Should Call Up River Ryan

The recent results should be good news for the Dodgers, who have lost two starters in May. With both Glasnow and Snell down, and no timeline of when they’ll return, the Dodgers have to consider their internal options. They’ve already acquired left-hander Eric Lauer from the Blue Jays.

Lauer is projected to start in the upcoming series against the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers view their newest left-hander more as a swingman/reliever type, meaning he’s merely a rotation stopgap for now.

Los Angeles is operating with a six-man rotation of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Emmet Sheehan, Justin Wrobleski, Roki Sasaki, and Lauer. Along with Ryan, the organization has left-hander Jake Eder in Triple-A. However, Eder has not been in consideration for a rotation spot at all this season.

The sole reason to keep Ryan down in the minors is to finish his build up. Once that’s completed, the Dodgers need to get him up to the big league rotation. As the rotation stabilizes a bit, the club can focus on the necessary trades at the deadline to strengthen the unit down the stretch and prepare for the postseason.