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Los Angeles Dodgers Cut 2-Year MLB Player Before Diamondbacks Game

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 03: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches from the dugout during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 03, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks 7-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play the second game of their series wth the Arizona Diamondbacks in California.

The Dodgers will look to bounce back after losing 9-3 on Friday night.

Los Angeles Dodgers Cut 2-Year MLB Player

GettyCharlie Barnes #85 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning of game two of a doubleheader at Target Field on September 14, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Dodgers announced a series of roster moves.

One of those decisions included designating Charlie Barnes for assignment.

The Dodgers wrote (via X): “The Dodgers reinstated RHP Landon Knack from the injured list and optioned RHP Kyle Hurt to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In order to make room for Knack on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated LHP Charlie Barnes for assignment.”

Barnes has appeared in three games for the Dodgers this season.

They had claimed him off waivers from the Chicago Cubs in May.

The Dodgers wrote (via X) on May 9: “The Dodgers claimed LHP Charlie Barnes from the Chicago Cubs. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred IF/OF Tommy Edman to the 60-day injured list.”

GettyCharlie Barnes #85 of the Minnesota Twins throws in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Barnes was picked in the 4th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Over part of two seasons with the Cubs, Twins and Dodgers, he has gone 0-4 with a 6.30 ERA in 13 games.

It will be interesting to see if the 30-year-old gets claimed by another MLB team.

GettyCharlie Barnes #85 of the Minnesota Twins pitches in the first inning during their game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 04, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

There is also the chance that Barnes returns to the Dodgers (in Triple-A).

Dodgers Right Now

GettyShohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on after striking out during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on July 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Dodgers are at the top of the National League West with a 61-34 record in 95 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 31-17 in 48 games at home).

Following the All-Star break, the Dodgers will start their next series on July 17 when they visit the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Cut 2-Year MLB Player Before Diamondbacks Game

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