Los Angeles Dodgers Cut 2-Year MLB Player Before Diamondbacks Game

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play the second game of their series wth the Arizona Diamondbacks in California.

The Dodgers will look to bounce back after losing 9-3 on Friday night.

Los Angeles Dodgers Cut 2-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Dodgers announced a series of roster moves.

One of those decisions included designating Charlie Barnes for assignment.

The Dodgers wrote (via X): “The Dodgers reinstated RHP Landon Knack from the injured list and optioned RHP Kyle Hurt to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In order to make room for Knack on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated LHP Charlie Barnes for assignment.”

Barnes has appeared in three games for the Dodgers this season.

They had claimed him off waivers from the Chicago Cubs in May.

The Dodgers wrote (via X) on May 9: “The Dodgers claimed LHP Charlie Barnes from the Chicago Cubs. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred IF/OF Tommy Edman to the 60-day injured list.”

Barnes was picked in the 4th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Over part of two seasons with the Cubs, Twins and Dodgers, he has gone 0-4 with a 6.30 ERA in 13 games.

It will be interesting to see if the 30-year-old gets claimed by another MLB team.

There is also the chance that Barnes returns to the Dodgers (in Triple-A).

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are at the top of the National League West with a 61-34 record in 95 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 31-17 in 48 games at home).

Following the All-Star break, the Dodgers will start their next series on July 17 when they visit the New York Yankees in the Bronx.