Los Angeles Dodgers Cut 5-Year MLB Player Before Nationals Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the middle of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers won the first game of the series 5-3 on Friday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 6:10 p.m. PDT on Saturday.

Before Saturday’s game, the Dodgers announced they cut a 5-year MLB player.

Los Angeles Dodgers Cut 5-Year MLB Player Alek Thomas Before Nationals Game

The Dodgers activated right-hander Bobby Miller from the injured list and optioned right-hander Kyle Hurt to Triple-A. To make room on the 40-man roster, Los Angeles designated outfielder Alek Thomas for assignment.

Via the Dodgers on X: The Dodgers have activated RHP Bobby Miller from the injured list and optioned RHP Kyle Hurt. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated OF Alek Thomas for assignment.

The Dodgers acquired Thomas from the Arizona Diamondbacks for outfielder Jose Requena on May 12. Thomas had been designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers optioned Thomas to the minors after acquiring him. They recalled the outfielder on Aug. 22 and optioned him back to the minors on Sept. 1.

Thomas, 26, slashed .211/.250/.263 in 20 plate appearances across seven games with the Dodgers this season. he hit just .181/.222/.340 over 100 plate appearances with Arizona in 2026.

Thomas performed well at the Triple-A level in the Dodgers organization, slashing .294/.359/.517 with 10 home runs and 44 RBI over 58 games.

More About Alek Thomas

The Diamondbacks selected Thomas in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of high school.

Thomas made his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks in 2022. Thomas has a career slash line of .230/.273/.360 over 455 MLB games.

Thomas played a key role on the 2023 Diamondbacks team that reached the World Series.

While Thomas hasn’t panned out as a hitter thus far in his career, many view him as a strong defensive outfielder.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers lost four of their last 10 games. Before the Nationals series, they lost two of three games to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Los Angeles is in first place in the National League West with an 84-57 record.