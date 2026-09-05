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Los Angeles Dodgers Cut 5-Year MLB Player Before Nationals Game

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The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled RHP Seth Halvorsen, added LHP Charlie Barnes to the roster, while optioning RHP Kyle Hurt and designating RHP Jonathan Hernandez for assignment.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the middle of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers won the first game of the series 5-3 on Friday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 6:10 p.m. PDT on Saturday.

Before Saturday’s game, the Dodgers announced they cut a 5-year MLB player.

Los Angeles Dodgers Cut 5-Year MLB Player Alek Thomas Before Nationals Game

Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: Alek Thomas #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs to third base during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on August 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

The Dodgers activated right-hander Bobby Miller from the injured list and optioned right-hander Kyle Hurt to Triple-A. To make room on the 40-man roster, Los Angeles designated outfielder Alek Thomas for assignment.

Via the Dodgers on X: The Dodgers have activated RHP Bobby Miller from the injured list and optioned RHP Kyle Hurt. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated OF Alek Thomas for assignment.

The Dodgers acquired Thomas from the Arizona Diamondbacks for outfielder Jose Requena on May 12. Thomas had been designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers optioned Thomas to the minors after acquiring him. They recalled the outfielder on Aug. 22 and optioned him back to the minors on Sept. 1.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 22: Alek Thomas #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits and reaches second base on a fielding error against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Thomas, 26, slashed .211/.250/.263 in 20 plate appearances across seven games with the Dodgers this season. he hit just .181/.222/.340 over 100 plate appearances with Arizona in 2026.

Thomas performed well at the Triple-A level in the Dodgers organization, slashing .294/.359/.517 with 10 home runs and 44 RBI over 58 games.

More About Alek Thomas

Pittsburgh Pirates v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 07: Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks on deck during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 07, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Pirates defeated the Diamondbacks 4-2. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Diamondbacks selected Thomas in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of high school.

Thomas made his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks in 2022. Thomas has a career slash line of .230/.273/.360 over 455 MLB games.

MLB Mexico City Series: San Diego Padres v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyMEXICO CITY, MEXICO – APRIL 26: Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after score during the eighth inning of the MLB Mexico City Series game between San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú on April 26, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Thomas played a key role on the 2023 Diamondbacks team that reached the World Series.

While Thomas hasn’t panned out as a hitter thus far in his career, many view him as a strong defensive outfielder.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 3: Teoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with teammates after their team’s comeback win of 3-2 over the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on September 3, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

The Dodgers lost four of their last 10 games. Before the Nationals series, they lost two of three games to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Los Angeles is in first place in the National League West with an 84-57 record.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers Cut 5-Year MLB Player Before Nationals Game

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