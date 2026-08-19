Los Angeles Dodgers Cut 6-Year MLB Veteran During Rockies Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin the series finale of a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field at 5:40 p.m. PDT on Wednesday.

The Dodgers won the first two games of the series. Los Angeles won 11-5 on Monday and 7-6 on Tuesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Dodgers announced they cut a six-year MLB veteran from their active roster.

Los Angeles Dodgers Cut 6-Year MLB Player Jonathan Hernández Amid Rockies Series

Via the Los Angeles Dodgers on X: “The Dodgers have activated RHP Brock Stewart from the injured list and designated RHP Jonathan Hernández for assignment.”

Hernández has six years of big-league experience.

The Dodgers signed the right-hander on May 18.

Los Angeles designated him for assignment on July 30 before outrighting him to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The Dodgers selected Hernández’s contract on Aug. 3, then designated him for assignment on Aug. 10.

He cleared waivers again, but elected free agency. The right-hander re-signed with the Dodgers last week before being designated for assignment again.

Looking at Jonathan Hernández’s Career

Hernández made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2019.

He pitched for the Rangers through part of the 2023 season. During his time with Texas, Hernández posted a 4.18 ERA with 147 strikeouts over 150 2/3 innings. He missed the entire 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Rangers designated Hernández for assignment on July 30, 2024. The Seattle Mariners claimed him off waivers.

Hernández made just three appearances with Seattle in 2024. He spent the 2025 season in the minors with the Rays organization, mostly on the Triple-A IL.

The right-hander signed a minor-league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in the offseason. Philadelphia released him in May, allowing him to sign with the Dodgers.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers have won six of their last 10 games.

They are in first place in the National League West with a 76-51 record.

After a day off on Thursday, the Dodgers will begin a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on Friday.