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Los Angeles Dodgers Cut 6-Year MLB Veteran During Rockies Series

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 05: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field on August 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin the series finale of a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field at 5:40 p.m. PDT on Wednesday.

The Dodgers won the first two games of the series. Los Angeles won 11-5 on Monday and 7-6 on Tuesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Dodgers announced they cut a six-year MLB veteran from their active roster.

Los Angeles Dodgers Cut 6-Year MLB Player Jonathan Hernández Amid Rockies Series

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Jonathan Hernández #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on May 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Via the Los Angeles Dodgers on X: “The Dodgers have activated RHP Brock Stewart from the injured list and designated RHP Jonathan Hernández for assignment.”

 

Hernández has six years of big-league experience.

The Dodgers signed the right-hander on May 18.

Los Angeles designated him for assignment on July 30 before outrighting him to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Jonathan Hernández #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on May 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Dodgers selected Hernández’s contract on Aug. 3, then designated him for assignment on Aug. 10.

He cleared waivers again, but elected free agency. The right-hander re-signed with the Dodgers last week before being designated for assignment again.

Looking at Jonathan Hernández’s Career

Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day

GettyCLEARWATER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Jonathan Hernandez #72 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Hernández made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2019.

He pitched for the Rangers through part of the 2023 season. During his time with Texas, Hernández posted a 4.18 ERA with 147 strikeouts over 150 2/3 innings. He missed the entire 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

New York Mets v Texas Rangers

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – JUNE 17: Jonathan Hernández #72 of the Texas Rangers pitches during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Globe Life Field on June 17, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Rangers designated Hernández for assignment on July 30, 2024. The Seattle Mariners claimed him off waivers.

Hernández made just three appearances with Seattle in 2024. He spent the 2025 season in the minors with the Rays organization, mostly on the Triple-A IL.

The right-hander signed a minor-league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in the offseason. Philadelphia released him in May, allowing him to sign with the Dodgers.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies

GettyDENVER, CO – AUGUST 18: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his two-run home run with third base coach Dino Ebel #91 in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 18, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Dodgers have won six of their last 10 games.

They are in first place in the National League West with a 76-51 record.

After a day off on Thursday, the Dodgers will begin a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers Cut 6-Year MLB Veteran During Rockies Series

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