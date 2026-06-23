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MLB World Reacts to Dalton Rushing Head Injury in Dodgers-Twins Game

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Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
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GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Dalton Rushing #75 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Minnesota Twins in the first game of their series this week.

As I’m typing this, the score remains 1-1 in the contest. Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff home run, and Twins’ slugger Byron Buxton returned the favor in the bottom of the first inning.

Also in the game, a scary moment transpired with Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing, who had to be removed from the game with an apparent head injury.

MLB World Reacts to Dalton Rushing Injury

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 02: Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks scores a run past Dalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on June 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

UnderdogMLB broke the news that Dalton Rushing has been removed from the Dodgers-Twins game due to a concussion:

Dodgers’ reporter Fabian Ardaya wrote: “Here was said foul tip, on the first pitch of the game. Dodgers haven’t officially said why Rushing exited yet.”

It looks like a pretty scary incident, and the Dodgers already lost Kyle Tucker to injury in this game. Manager Dave Roberts will likely have more to say after the game, but for now, Dodgers fans must hold their breath.

@DodgersNation wrote (during the Twins game): “The Dodgers announce that Dalton Rushing has left today’s game with a concussion after taking a foul tip to the mask on the first pitch. LA has now lost Rushing and Kyle Tucker in the same day. Absolutely brutal with Teo & Will Smith on the IL.”

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Roster Moves Before Twins Series

Dalton Rushing This Season…

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers Dalton Rushing

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Dalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers breaks his bat hitting in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on May 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Dalton Rushing has been a very important piece to the Dodgers roster this season with some of the injuries to Will Smith. He’s also been a quality hitter for Los Angeles, and it’s much-needed as the backup catcher. The Dodgers’ catching depth will certainly be tested now.

As for Rushing this season, he’s batting .254 with eight home runs, 22 RBI, and 34 hits.

His OPS+ is 129 over 134 at-bats. Rushing has been known as a controversial player this season for the Dodgers, but he’s started to mature over the past month or so. This could be a setback for the 25-year-old’s breakout season in his 2nd year in MLB.

Stay updated as more news should be delivered about Dalton Rushing’s (and Kyle Tucker’s) injury following the game.

More MLB on Heavy: UPDATE: Milwaukee Brewers Released 8-Year MLB Player Before Reds Series

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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MLB World Reacts to Dalton Rushing Head Injury in Dodgers-Twins Game

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