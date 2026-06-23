MLB World Reacts to Dalton Rushing Head Injury in Dodgers-Twins Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Minnesota Twins in the first game of their series this week.

As I’m typing this, the score remains 1-1 in the contest. Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff home run, and Twins’ slugger Byron Buxton returned the favor in the bottom of the first inning.

Also in the game, a scary moment transpired with Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing, who had to be removed from the game with an apparent head injury.

MLB World Reacts to Dalton Rushing Injury

UnderdogMLB broke the news that Dalton Rushing has been removed from the Dodgers-Twins game due to a concussion:

Rushing left game to rule out a concussion. https://t.co/l5zZ7GNygj — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 23, 2026

Dodgers’ reporter Fabian Ardaya wrote: “Here was said foul tip, on the first pitch of the game. Dodgers haven’t officially said why Rushing exited yet.”

Here was said foul tip, on the first pitch of the game. Dodgers haven't officially said why Rushing exited yet. https://t.co/KX0bb3shTE pic.twitter.com/tWa1P83Hoe — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) June 23, 2026

It looks like a pretty scary incident, and the Dodgers already lost Kyle Tucker to injury in this game. Manager Dave Roberts will likely have more to say after the game, but for now, Dodgers fans must hold their breath.

@DodgersNation wrote (during the Twins game): “The Dodgers announce that Dalton Rushing has left today’s game with a concussion after taking a foul tip to the mask on the first pitch. LA has now lost Rushing and Kyle Tucker in the same day. Absolutely brutal with Teo & Will Smith on the IL.”

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Dalton Rushing This Season…

Dalton Rushing has been a very important piece to the Dodgers roster this season with some of the injuries to Will Smith. He’s also been a quality hitter for Los Angeles, and it’s much-needed as the backup catcher. The Dodgers’ catching depth will certainly be tested now.

As for Rushing this season, he’s batting .254 with eight home runs, 22 RBI, and 34 hits.

His OPS+ is 129 over 134 at-bats. Rushing has been known as a controversial player this season for the Dodgers, but he’s started to mature over the past month or so. This could be a setback for the 25-year-old’s breakout season in his 2nd year in MLB.

Stay updated as more news should be delivered about Dalton Rushing’s (and Kyle Tucker’s) injury following the game.

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