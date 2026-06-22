Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Roster Moves Before Twins Series

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 03: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches from the dugout during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 03, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks 7-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to put behind them a series loss against the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend, and on Monday, LA will open up a new series with the Minnesota Twins (on the road).
LA will roll with Will Klein as the opener on Monday evening, and then Eric Lauer will likely take over for a bulk role. Before the Twins series began, the Dodgers announced a pair of roster moves, which included activating a former Twins pitcher.
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 06: Dalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers congratulates Brock Stewart #41 after defeating the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on May 06, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
“Stewart has been limited to just a pair of appearances for the Dodgers this season due to foot and shoulder issues. The hard-throwing 34-year-old remains an extremely effective high-leverage option, when healthy, despite battling physical issues for the last few seasons. He’ll factor into Los Angeles’ late-inning mix while closer Edwin Díaz continues working his way back from elbow surgery.”
Brock Stewart has pitched just two innings for the Dodgers this season before landing back on the shelf.
As for Chayce McDermott, he’s pitched just 2.1 innings this season and gave up two earned runs. He’s certainly an option to be recalled again if another Dodgers pitcher gets injured, but McDermott will reside in AAA for now.
Brock Stewart is an eight-year MLB pitcher who actually debuted with the Dodgers in 2016. He played four seasons with Los Angeles before moving to the Blue Jays. After a brief stint with the Jays, Stewart spent some time in independent baseball to reinvent himself.
Fast forward to 2023, and he joined the Minnesota Twins as a primary reliever.
Over 188.2 innings, Stewart holds an ERA of 4.44 with 193 strikeouts.
Since 2025, Stewart has pitched roughly 40 innings, and when on the mound, Brock has been mostly effective.
The 37.2 innings that Stewart pitched in 2025 were the most in his MLB career.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to put behind them a series loss against the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend, and on Monday, LA will open up a new series with the Minnesota Twins (on the road). LA will roll with Will Klein as the opener on Monday evening, and then Eric Lauer will likely […]
Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Roster Moves Before Twins Series