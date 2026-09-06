Dodgers Announce Unfortunate Dalton Rushing Injury News During Nationals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a roster move. The club placed catcher Dalton Rushing on the 10-day injured list and recalled catcher Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

This comes on the heels of Rushing being scratched the day before. He was originally in their lineup against the Washington Nationals, but was a late scratch due to right elbow discomfort.

That set off alarm bells, as it was the same elbow that sidelined him for most of August. The Dodgers activated him from the IL as part of September roster expansions. He’s taken four plate appearances as a sub since coming back.

The roster move keeps three catchers on the roster. Alfonzo joins Will Smith and Hunter Feduccia the rest of the way. Smith is in the Dodgers lineup for the series finale against the Nationals.

Dodgers Place Dalton Rushing on 10-Day IL

Dalton Rushing was trying to come back from a sprain of the UCL in his right elbow. But now, his availability to the club might not be certain for the rest of the season. At a minimum, Rushing will be sidelined until at least September 15.

The Dodgers will have to decide what the next steps are for Rushing. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an update on Rushing’s status as a catcher. He told Dodger Insider that the 25-year-old reaggravated his elbow injury and will not catch again this season.

It’s been a tough season for Rushing. When healthy, he’s a viable starting catcher. He owns a .249/.332/.466 slash with 12 home runs and a 120 wRC+. He had become particularly indispensable when Will Smith missed nearly three months with a neck injury.

The other question is if he’ll return at all, even as a hitter. With Shohei Ohtani occupying the designated hitter role, there isn’t an easy way to get Rushing regular at-bats. At best, the young catcher would serve as merely a pinch-hitter.

With Rushing out, the Dodgers will go with a combination of Smith and Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. at catcher. Hunter Feduccia will serve primarily as a left-handed bench bat and emergency catcher, per The Athletic‘s Fabian Ardaya.

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers go for a sweep of the Nationals. They’ll send All-Star left-hander Justin Wrobleski on the mound for essentially a bullpen game. Washington counters with fellow lefty Andrew Alvarez.

At 85-57, the Dodgers carry a one-game lead for the National League’s No. 2 seed entering play on September 6. The Atlanta Braves’ comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies keeps the pressure up for Los Angeles to keep their NL adversary at arm’s length. Atlanta owns the head-to-head tiebreaker.

First pitch at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium is set for 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT.