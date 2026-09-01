Dodgers Announce Surprising Injury Move on Dalton Rushing

In one of the more surprising moves from the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team has revealed some news about multiple injured players.

Will Smith, who has been out since early June, was among the players activated. The same goes for left-hander Justin Wrobleski, who had been on the injured list.

Dodgers Announce Dalton Rushing Move

But the biggest surprise was catcher Dalton Rushing being activated. Rushing had been out due to a slight UCL injury.

“The Dodgers have activated catchers Will Smith and Dalton Rushing and LHP Justin Wrobleski from the injured list, and added IF Alex Freeland to the active roster. In order to make room on the roster, the Dodgers optioned OF Alek Thomas and designated catcher Ben Rortvedt for assignment.”

The Dodgers have activated catchers Will Smith and Dalton Rushing and LHP Justin Wrobleski from the injured list, and added IF Alex Freeland to the active roster. In order to make room on the roster, the Dodgers optioned OF Alek Thomas and designated catcher Ben Rortvedt for… — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 1, 2026

In corresponding moves, the team has optioned outfielder Alek Thomas and designated catcher Ben Rortvedt for assignment. Los Angeles also added infielder Alex Freeland back to the roster.

It remains unknown in what capacity Rushing will return to the team, especially since the Dodgers had previously said he may not catch again. But the team has been hoping for him to be healthy enough to provide them with a left-handed bat for the stretch run.

“I still think it’s unlikely but we’re still going through the process and I hope I’m wrong,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s determined to go through the progression and build up to get back and we’ll see where we’re at.”

Thankfully, Rushing didn’t need surgery to repair his UCL tear, giving hope he could come back. And now the Dodgers have their catching tandem back, heading into the final month of the regular season.

How Can Dalton Rushing Help the Dodgers?

Before going down with his injury, Rushing had been a big part of the Dodgers’ success. He provided the team with a reliable option at the catcher position with Smith injured for so long.

Rushing’s development this season has been strong, with the Dodgers being happy with how he’s handled himself at the plate. So far, Rushing has hit .253 with 12 home runs and 56 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .810.

The big knock on Rushing has been how he’s handled different situations with opposing teams. Rushing has gotten into multiple incidents with teams, leading opponents to call him out about his actions.

Multiple players on the Dodgers have spoken to Rushing about this, and he’s taken ownership of this fact. He understands what it takes to be a catcher at this level, and controlling emotions is one of the bigger parts.

Los Angeles will now move forward with the two catchers, hoping for the best. But this is certainly a major boost to the defending champions right before the final weeks of the regular season.