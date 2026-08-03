Dodgers Lose Key Catcher as Injury Situation Escalates

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ catching situation took another significant hit Monday, turning what had initially been described as minor arm irritation into an injured-list move.

Dodgers radio reporter David Vassegh reported that Dalton Rushing will go on the injured list with a right elbow strain. Newly acquired catcher Ben Rortvedt will be active Tuesday, giving Los Angeles an experienced replacement while Rushing recovers.

The Dodgers have not announced a timetable for Rushing’s return. His placement on the 10-day injured list will keep him out for at least the remainder of the series against the Chicago Cubs and extend an already difficult stretch behind the plate.

Rushing’s Status Changed Quickly

Rushing was scratched shortly before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox after feeling discomfort while playing catch. Manager Dave Roberts called the issue “arm irritation” and described the 25-year-old as day-to-day, adding that he expected Rushing to travel with the club to Chicago.

Instead, Rushing remained out of Monday’s lineup, with Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. starting at catcher. The diagnosis of a strain now explains why the Dodgers moved quickly to reinforce the position before the trade deadline.

The injury removes one of the lineup’s more productive young hitters. Rushing is batting .253 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and an .810 OPS in 217 at-bats this season. Although his defense remains a work in progress, his left-handed power became especially important after Will Smith landed on the injured list with neck inflammation.

Smith has resumed baseball activities, but Roberts recently indicated that the All-Star catcher remains weeks away from returning. With both Smith and Rushing unavailable, the Dodgers suddenly need more than emergency depth.

Rortvedt Trade Becomes Immediately Important

Los Angeles acquired Rortvedt from the New York Mets on Monday in exchange for right-hander Chayce McDermott, who had recently been designated for assignment. Because Rortvedt had been in Triple-A, the Dodgers did not initially need to place him on the major league roster immediately.

That flexibility did not last long.

Rortvedt hit .235 with six home runs, 26 RBIs and a .733 OPS across 48 Triple-A games this season. More importantly, he already knows the Dodgers’ pitching staff after appearing in 18 games for Los Angeles last year when injuries struck Smith and Rushing.

He batted only .224 during that regular-season stint, but his defense, preparation and familiarity helped stabilize the position during the stretch run. That experience should reduce the adjustment period as he rejoins the club in Chicago.

That leaves little margin for another setback at the demanding position.

The Dodgers viewed the move as insurance just hours earlier, but they now need it immediately. Rushing’s absence also gives them another injury concern as they try to regain momentum after Boston swept them.