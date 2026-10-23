Dodgers Catcher Posts Instagram Update Following Surgery

As the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to navigate in the immediate aftermath of their disappointing loss in the National League Championship Series to the Milwaukee Brewers, one of the club’s key players recently underwent surgery.

Catcher Dalton Rushing, who suffered a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, underwent surgery this week to correct the problem, and he’s expected to be able to return to catching in at least nine months and to hit before then.

And he’s posted an update for the fans on social media, indicating that the procedure went well.

Los Angeles Dodgers Catcher Dalton Rushing Posts Social Media Update Following Surgery

Rushing took to Instagram to post a photo of him giving a thumbs-up gesture, with his arm in a brace following the procedure.

Rushing appeared in just 80 games this season, batting .246 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t on the Dodgers roster for the postseason, something that manager Dave Roberts indicated he’d have a tough time doing last month.

“Hitting off the bench is very difficult and so you’re just trying to figure out who gives us the best chance,” Roberts said. “To be quite frank, it’s going to be tougher for Dalton given the time that he’s missed, and to kind of think that you have three games to get back in the playoff form, which is tough to do. It’s not a knock on him. He’s been great for us. but it’s still tough given that also you’re talking about the consistency of at-bats recently from Josue.

Dalton Rushing Is Currently With The Dodgers

The Dodgers drafted him 40th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft, and he quickly moved through their system. After earning a Futures Game selection in 2023, Rushing broke out the following year, hitting .271 with 26 homers and 85 RBI between Double-A and Triple-A while earning the Dodgers’ Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year award.

He reached the majors in 2025 after batting .308 in 31 Triple-A games. Rushing picked up his first MLB hit and home run that season but finished with a .204 average, four homers and 24 RBI across 53 games.

Rushing displayed increased power in 2026, highlighted by a four-hit, two-homer performance and the first grand slam of his career. However, a partial UCL tear cost him time during the season.