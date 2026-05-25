Dave Roberts Sends Strong Message as Bullpen Makes Dodgers History in Brewers Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers have returned from a minor cold stretch to reestablish themselves as arguably the best team in the majors. The Dodgers picked up a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon to pick up a huge series victory over the National League Central leaders, and perhaps more impressively, their bullpen once again managed to string together a pair of scoreless innings.

With both Will Klein and Tanner Scott not allowing a run during their time on the mound, Los Angeles’ bullpen has now gone 38 innings without giving up a single run. With the Dodgers continuing to shut down their opponents late in games, manager Dave Roberts gushed over what the bullpen has managed to accomplish over the past few weeks.

Dave Roberts Gushes Over Dodgers Bullpen

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Even with injuries popping up, the Dodgers feature arguably the deepest pitching staff in the entire majors. When healthy, there are at least seven guys who are deserving of spots in the starting rotation, and the bullpen is full of guys who have experience getting out of tight spots late in the game.

Two of Los Angeles’ top relievers, Edwin Diaz and Jack Dreyer, are currently on the injured list, but the team hasn’t skipped a beat. Scott has slid into the closer role for the time being, and he’s been sensational, posting a 1.25 ERA over 21.2 innings of work. Klein, Kyle Hurt, and Alex Vesia all have ERAs of 2.50 or lower, and Edgardo Henriquez and Blake Trienen have also been solid when called upon.

Los Angeles’ current scoreless streak out of the bullpen is the longest in franchise history, and it is continuing to inch closer to the Detroit Tigers‘ record of 45.2 scoreless innings, which was set all the way back in 1962. Roberts knows that pitching out of the bullpen can be a tough job, but he made sure to shine a light on this group after the team’s latest win.

“They’re on a heater. It’s one of those things where when it doesn’t go well, they get the blame. And when it does go well, they don’t get a lot of credit,” Roberts said about the Dodgers’ bullpen. “But they are getting the credit now, and it’s earned. Really happy for those guys. We spread those innings pretty well with a lot of different arms.”

Dodgers’ Bullpen Powers Team Back to the Top of the NL West

The fact that this group will be adding Diaz and Dreyer back into the fold at some point in the future is a big reason why the Dodgers are the scariest team in the majors. Sure, big-name stars like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Mookie Betts lead the way, but it has been the unheralded folks pitching out of the bullpen that have helped the team reclaim the top spot in the division for the time being.

There’s still a lot of baseball left to be played, but Los Angeles appears to be rounding into form as summer gets underway. The Dodgers will now return home for a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies, which is set to get underway at 9:10 p.m. ET on Monday night. While Emmet Sheehan is getting the start, all eyes will be on the bullpen to see if they can extend their ongoing scoreless streak.