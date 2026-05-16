Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Is Erasing a Brutal 2025 Season

Los Angeles Dodgers’ reliever Tanner Scott is having an incredible bounce-back season.

After signing a four-year, $72 million mega-deal, Scott hibernated for his debut year as a Dodger. In 2025, the left-hander had an underwhelming 4.74 ERA in 57 innings. Before joining forces with LA, Scott was a force with the Marlins and Padres. Most fans expected him to take over closing duties full-time.

Present-day Scott is back to his ways of setting down MLB’s best bats. In 18.1 innings, the southpaw has a 1.47 ERA and a WHIP of 0.60. Lots of relievers get lucky in the early-going, Scott’s anything but.

Underlying metrics are a big fan of the Dodgers’ reliever. His chase percentage (46.9%) demonstrates plus stuff and deceptiveness. The proof is in the pudding for Scott, but the real tone setter has been getting strike one.

Early in his career, it was easy to identify that a young Scott had MLB stuff. His blazing heater from the left side and sharp slider have raised eyebrows for years. However, it wasn’t until this season that he went on a full-scale attack on whoever stepped in the batter’s box.

With a minuscule walk rate of 3.1%, Scott ranks in the 99th percentile of all pitchers. When you team elite stuff with veteran-like precision, you end up with legitimate results. And for the Dodgers, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Dodgers Closer Edwin Diaz Facing Serious Allegations

Recently, the Dodgers’ $69 million closer, Edwin Diaz, was named as a suspect in an illegal cockfighting ring in Puerto Rico, via USA Today. Said allegations can lead to up to five years in prison.

Additionally, before any illegality, Diaz had already been shelved. When he was healthy, he looked far from his dominant days in Queens. In six innings this season, Diaz sports a 10.50 ERA.

The Rest of the Dodgers’ Bullpen Needs an Anchor

The Dodgers’ bullpen was built around Diaz. It oribited his greatness in the ninth inning. Without a dignified closer, everything starts to crumble.

Relievers Kyle Hurt and long-time Dodger Alex Vesia have stepped up when LA needed it most, but it’s been Scott who’s tied everything together.

Without the production from Scott at the tail end of ballgames, Chavez Ravine might not be sitting so pretty through the first calendar month. While the Dodgers await more information on the Diaz situation, Scott has become the steady presence that Los Angeles’ injury-riddled bullpen needed.

MLB Reacts to Tanner Scott’s Comeback Season:

Here’s what people are saying about Scott’s dominant start:

SleeperDodgers: “Tanner Scott has been NAILS over his last 7 appearances: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER. 1.47 ERA this season.”

DodgersMuse: “What do you think of Tanner Scott so far to start the season? I think he has arrived and is putting up some solid numbers! 17 IP, 3 ER (2 HR), 2 BB, 16 SO, 3 Saves, season ERA 1.56.”

@DodgersBeat: “Dave Roberts says Tanner Scott is finally healthy, confident, and ‘back to being who he is’ after his strong recent stretch.”