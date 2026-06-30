Dodgers’ Dave Roberts One Win Away From Major Milestone

As the Los Angeles Dodgers approach their next matchup against the Athletics on Tuesday night, manager Dave Roberts is nearing a significant milestone in his career.

The Dodgers’ success can largely be attributed to Roberts.

Now, it’s his turn to receive another accolade.

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Approaches 1,000th Win

If Los Angeles clinches another victory over the Athletics on Tuesday, Roberts will officially seal his 1,000th managerial win.

Per Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times, Roberts recently stated, “It’s a big number. It’s something I never really thought of. … I don’t take a lot of time to look at milestones because I just kind of go day to day. But I’m going to take that one in. Because it’s a long time, it’s a lot of really good players and coaches, and a lot of support.”

Whether his milestone is reached tonight or not, his next victory will land him among just three other skippers in franchise history to have completed the feat.

Ahead of Roberts are Walter Alston with 2,040 wins, Tommy Lasorda with 1,599 wins and Wilbert Robinson with 1,375 wins, according to Baseball Reference.

Roberts is now in his 11th year managing the Dodgers.

He owns a 999-605 managerial record with the franchise.

His most successful campaign is widely considered to be his 2017 season, in which Los Angeles finished 104-58 overall.

That year, the ballclub reached the highly touted World Series, but they fell to the Houston Astros.

Although the Dodgers wrapped up their 2022 campaign with a more imposing overall record of 111-51, they crumbled in the postseason after having been eliminated in the NLDS.

Roberts has experienced the good, the bad and the ugly with the Los Angeles franchise, but he is known as one of its most successful managers in history.

While at the helm, he has earned three World Series titles (2020, 2024 and 2025), along with five NL pennants.

Snapshot of the Dodgers Right Now

Currently on a three-game winning streak, Los Angeles is looking to extend its success.

Looking at the National League West, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Dodgers are atop the standings.

Their overall record of 55-30 is miles ahead of the San Diego Padres (43-40), who are in second.

Los Angeles leads the Major Leagues as a whole, trailed by the Milwaukee Brewers (51-31), the Atlanta Braves (49-33) and the Tampa Bay Rays (48-33).

It’s a tight race toward the top of the standings, but the Dodgers are further cementing themselves at No. 1.

Los Angeles is in the midst of their three-game series against the Athletics.

Their final clash takes place on Wednesday, July 1, at 9:40 p.m. ET.

Following this series, the Dodgers will host the San Diego Padres for a long four-game homestand.

As mentioned, the Padres are just behind the Dodgers in the NL West standings.

Sweeping this series against the Athletics would not only help to widen the gap in their division, but Roberts can finally land his well-deserved 1,000th managerial win with his dominant franchise.