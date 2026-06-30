The Los Angeles Dodgers Are Going to be Good For a Long Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t just one of MLB’s premier organizations at the highest level–their minor league system is absolutely loaded.

On a recent episode of The Call Up Podcast on June 23, host Aram Leighton discussed why he believes the hype is real.

“I always say this back to people [who complain] about the Dodgers’ [farm system] getting a bump in the ratings: who would you leave off?” Leighton questioned. “Josue De Paula has been one of the best hitters in Minor League Baseball this year in Double-A, as a young 21-year-old. He has a .994 OPS. Zyhir Hope has really started to hit his stride and just has some of the best bat speed in the minor leagues. He’s at an .818 OPS, as a 21-year-old in Double-A. Eduardo Quintero is a plus-defensive center fielder, who is 20 years old and really starting to hit his stride now at High-A, and put up a .923 OPS last year between Low-A and High-A”

He continued, “Mike Sirota has gotten on base in 50+ consecutive games, can stick in center field, and has some of the best exit velocities in Minor League Baseball. And by the way, HE has a 1.043 OPS, between High-A and Double-A. We just talked about River Ryan, who’s a guaranteed big league starter.”

Case in point, the Dodgers were ranked as MLB’s number two farm system ahead of the season by an article written by Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo, and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com.

Fans and analysts alike haven’t shied away from showing love to the Dodgers’ prospect pipeline.

Social Media Reacts to Dodgers’ Dominant Farm System

Here’s what people are saying:

Blake Harris: “The Dodgers have NINE prospects in @MLBPipeline’s latest Top 100: 4) Josue De Paula, 12) Mike Sirota, 20) Zyhir Hope, 33) Eduardo Quintero, 49) Emil Morales, 72) River Ryan, 89) Charles Davalan, 92) Christian Zazueta, 98) James Tibbs III. The deepest farm system in baseball.”

@N2D3W: “How is Tibbs 98th? I’ve seen him play, and he looks MLB-ready at the plate. He’s got crazy power. Reminds me of Kyle Schwarber with a little better athleticism. That is a ridiculous amount of high-end depth down on the farm. Wow!”

Thomas Nestico: “Christian Zazueta (LAD) is the most underrated pitching prospect in baseball! Over the last two weeks the Dodgers righty has allowed just 1 hit while striking out 15 in 10.0 innings. He recently made his AA debut where his elite fastball eviscerated opposing batters.”

Dodgers_After_Duty: “It wasn’t pretty, but #Dodgers top 30 prospect Patrick Copen gets out of the first with 2 strikeouts / fly out / 1 ER. His velocity is there, just don’t know what happened to his command.”

Everything Yankees: “According to The Athletic, the Dodgers are more likely to be less aggressive and focus more on improving organizational depth, rather than swing a blockbuster trade. A potential development in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes.”

Dodgers Right Now

Los Angeles is currently atop the NL West, comfortably outpacing the second-place Padres.

The Dodgers’ next game is tomorrow, against the Athletics.

LA will look to take the series after a commanding 9-4 win in game one.