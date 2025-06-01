David Ortiz Suggests Role Change For Ohtani That Could Redefine Dodgers Legacy

David Ortiz, famously known as Big Papi, has never shied away from bold opinions—and this week, the Hall of Fame slugger delivered one that could dramatically reshape the future of Shohei Ohtani’s care with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ortiz suggested that Ohtani consider transitioning into a full-time closer role once he returns to pitching for the Dodgers.

Speaking candidly in a recent interview, Ortiz said he sees a unique opportunity for Ohtani to maximize his rare talent while preserving his health.

The Dodgers’ $700 million phenom is expected to face live hitters soon in a critical step toward returning to the mound after the All-Star break. Since signing his historic deal, Ohtani has been a constant offensive force as a designated hitter, but his pitching return is highly anticipated by all of baseball.

Manager Dave Roberts praised Ohtani’s cautious, strategic approach to rehab. The team has prioritized his long-term health over rushing him ahead of a World Series run, carefully monitoring Ohtani through bullpen sessions where he has reintroduced his full pitching arsenal.

While no official date for his return to live MLB games has been set, the Dodgers have stated it’s unlikely he will pitch before the All-Star break. Instead of a traditional minor league rehab stint, the team is controlling his progress internally with simulated games and carefully managed workloads.

Despite dominating as both a starter and hitter in 2023—posting 44 home runs and 167 strikeouts—Ohtani has now endured two UCL injuries in five years. A bullpen role could extend his pitching career and keep him as an everyday offensive threat.

While some analysts applaud Ortiz’s vision, others warn against altering Ohtani’s role too soon. His dominant dual-threat performance earned him back-to-back AL MVP awards, and the Dodgers are committed to protecting their investment by letting Ohtani return only when fully ready.

Ohtani has yet to publicly respond to Ortiz’s idea, but it’s certain to spark conversation among front offices and fans. Whether he continues as a starter or embraces a late-inning bullpen role, one thing is clear: Ohtani’s legacy is still being written—and this potential role transformation could change baseball history once again.

As Ohtani inches closer to pitching again, the baseball world waits eagerly. His return could skyrocket the possibilities of the modern two-way player and alter the landscape of the 2025 season.