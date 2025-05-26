Shohei Ohtani Nears Pitching Debut After Viral Dodgers Practice Session

Shohei Ohtani is on the cusp of making his long-awaited pitching comeback for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After months of rehab following elbow surgery last September and a shoulder procedure in November, the Dodgers’ $700 million two-way star is approaching a major step in his recovery.

In a previous video from the Dodgers on X, formerly Twitter, Ohtani faced live hitters for the first time since surgery, pointing to his upcoming return to the hill.

Since signing his record-breaking $700 million deal with Los Angeles, Ohtani has been a constant force in the lineup as a designated hitter. But the three-time MVP pitching again is what fans, coaches, and his teammates have been eagerly awaiting for.

The Dodgers have taken a careful and strategic approach to his recovery. Manager Dave Roberts mentioned Saturday that Ohtani is almost ready, and is continuing to work closely with team doctors and trainers throughout his rehab process.

“The stuff looks good. It’s easy 94, 95 mph coming out of his hand. It’s a really good throw,” Roberts said,” per Sonja Chen of MLB.com.

“I think we’re all anxious to see how it looks to hitters. But when he decides to ramp it up, I’m very anxious [to see] that, too. But it’s all on his schedule. It really is. When he’s going to introduce the slider to hitters, when he wants to really ramp up the velocity, it’s all between him and the doctors.”

Ohtani has already thrown multiple bullpen sessions, including a recent one where he added breaking pitches like his slider and curveball. The plan has always been to wait until he could throw all his pitches with full confidence before facing hitters.

When Will Ohtani Make His Dodgers Pitching Debut?

There is still no exact date for when he will return to the mound in a real game. The team has made it clear he is unlikely to pitch for the Dodgers before the All-Star break.

Rather than sending Ohtani on a traditional minor league rehab assignment, the Dodgers are choosing to keep his progress in-house. That means more simulated games and tightly controlled sessions that limit the risk of overexertion. So far, he has been throwing midweek bullpens and heavier sessions on weekends, recently reaching 50 pitches in a single outing.

But once Shohei Ohtani returns to pitch, his presence could reshape the Dodgers’ entire pitching staff.

Pitching Presence Will Be A Game-Changer When The Time Is Right

Before the surgery, he was one of the most dominant starters in baseball, combining high-velocity fastballs with elite off-speed pitches. Even if he is brought along slowly, his presence will add another level of depth and versatility to the team.

The Dodgers are not putting any pressure on Ohtani to return by a specific date. They are sitting atop the NL West standings, and are doing just fine with their current starter rotation.

For now, the plan remains steady. Build up gradually. Face live hitters. Monitor how he feels.

When all the boxes are checked, Ohtani will officially take the mound for the first time in a Dodgers uniform.