Derek Jeter Drops Honest Quote on Shohei Ohtani’s Playoff Struggles With Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Game 1 of the NLCS 2-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday night.

Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a walk, but he hasn’t looked like himself so far this postseason.

Through five games, Ohtani has recorded four hits, two runs, three walks, zero home runs and zero RBIs in 16 at-bats. He’s hitting .250 with a .250 slugging percentage and a .618 OPS.

While those numbers would be respectable for an average player, Ohtani faces much higher expectations. He also finished the regular season dealing with injuries, and if he isn’t fully healthy, the Dodgers could be more vulnerable against a team like Milwaukee.

Derek Jeter Shares Honest Take on Ohtani

Following Sunday’s loss, the MLB on FOX crew, which includes Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Derek Jeter, discussed Ohtani’s injuries and recent struggles.

“In a seven game series Shohei Ohtani’s probably going to win you at least one game,” Jeter said. “By himself, usually historically that’s what he’s done. If you take that game away and flip it to the other team now all of the sudden we have a great series. And as he goes, the Los Angeles Dodgers go. The hitters in front of him do better, the hitters behind him are hitting with him on base all day long. So I definitely think they need Shohei Ohtani if we’re going to see the Dodgers at full strength.”

The crew talks about Shohei Ohtani’s struggles in the 2026 Postseason @AROD | @davidortiz | @derekjeter | @MLBONFOX https://t.co/aw8wobRtnk — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 12, 2026

Looking at the Dodgers

L.A. still boasts plenty of talent, and even with Ohtani less than 100%, the Dodgers have a legitimate shot at winning a third consecutive World Series.

However, it’s important to note that the Brewers were the best team in baseball this season, not the Dodgers. Milwaukee finished the regular season with the best record in baseball and held that distinction for much of the year.

While the Dodgers have the postseason experience and overall talent on paper, if Ohtani isn’t at his best, it’s not surprising to consider the Brewers the favorites to come out of the NL.

The teams will face off again Monday for Game 2, with the Dodgers sending right-handed ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound and the Brewers starting right-hander Logan Henderson.