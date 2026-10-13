Derek Jeter Makes Honest Statement About Dodgers After Game 2 Loss in NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers held leads on multiple occasions Monday night in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, they couldn’t hold on for long. Once Milwaukee regained the lead late, the Brewers never gave it back, ultimately winning Game 2 by a score of 7-4 to take a 2-0 series lead before the matchup shifts to Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Derek Jeter Concerned About Dodgers

After the game, MLB legend and FOX Sports analyst Derek Jeter expressed concern about how the Dodgers have matched up against Milwaukee through the first two games of the series.

Los Angeles currently has several key players mired in slumps, and Jeter believes correcting those issues against a team like the Brewers will be difficult.

“Yeah, look, it’s tough, man. It’s tough to turn around your team, the entire team offensively, when you’re going up against a team like the Milwaukee Brewers,” Jeter said after Game 2. “The starters are great. The bullpen has given up one run the entire postseason. So no at-bat is comfortable for you. So you really don’t get a chance to excel when you’re at the plate, relax and try and find your swing and find your confidence.

“The Dodgers are in trouble. Unless they can figure out how to bring together some hits, because on top of them being in a little bit of trouble now, the Milwaukee Brewers’ offense is getting hot … it’s going to be a tough task. This is the biggest hurdle they’re going to have to overcome if they want to go back and win their third championship in a row.”

“I agree, the Dodgers are in trouble. Unless they can figure out how to string together some hits.” – @DerekJeter | @MLBONFOX https://t.co/ovurffydJm — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 13, 2026

Looking Ahead to Game 3 for Dodgers

At the very least, the Dodgers get to head home for two games later this week in front of their home crowd. However, the pressure is now on.

Milwaukee is expected to start left-hander Robert Gasser in Game 3. The Brewers could keep him on a short leash and rely on their dominant bullpen if things go south early. Meanwhile, the Dodgers will likely send out right-hander Blake Snell.

Ultimately, Los Angeles needs its offense to produce, and that starts with Shohei Ohtani, who has struggled throughout the postseason.