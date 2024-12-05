Proposed Dodgers Trade Would Make Los Angeles Unbeatable

Andrew Friedman walking ahead

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been the early winners of the offseason, something many have said over the past few years. All the Dodgers front office and ownership want to do is win, and if there’s a player on the market they believe could help them do that, they’ll do what it takes to land them.

While they already have a massive payroll, the Dodgers aren’t expected to be done just yet. In fact, some believe the Dodgers could have much more on the way.

What’s scary is the Dodgers have prospects to trade. They don’t even have to spend more money this winter to improve.

Jim Bowden of The Atheltic proposed a trade that would help them land a steal of a closer for a favorable price, a trade that would make the Dodgers unbeatable when it matters most.

His trade pitch would land Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers.

“After landing another ace for their rotation in Blake Snell, it’s time for the Dodgers to address the back end of their bullpen. After missing the first four months of last season with stress fractures in his back, Williams returned in late July and dominated…

“They would also need to get a pitcher back in the deal and perhaps Justin Wrobleski, a 24-year-old lefty who posted a 3.76 ERA in 20 appearances (18 starts) between Double A and Triple A last season, would work for both teams,” Bowden wrote on December 4.

Dodgers Don’t Plan on Slowing Down

Given the amount of money the Los Angeles Dodgers have already committed to their current roster, it wouldn’t be surprising if the front office eventually decided enough was enough.

On the contrary, why should the Dodgers stop now? The Dodgers luxury tax figure is already $305.2 million, so what’s another couple million to them?

Williams could also be had for a relatively low price regarding a contract, as he’s expected to make $8 to $9 million in 2025, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers president of baseball operations, hinted at doing whatever it takes to win. He seemingly doesn’t care about the money they have to spend, prospects they have to trade, or anything else. If the Dodgers can win by adding Williams or anyone else, he’ll explore the idea.

“From our standpoint, each and every year we’re trying to win,” Friedman said. “And it’s hard. What’s really difficult is to win. What’s even harder to do is repeat. And to a man, all the guys that we talked to, our players, coaching staff, everyone was of the mind, ‘Let’s run it back. Let’s do everything we can to be in a position to win.’ We feel like we’ve got a really talented team in place…

“We’ve talked about, from a big-picture standpoint, a goal being that we want to look back on this period of time as the golden era of Dodgers baseball. That’s a high bar. And for us to continue to do everything we can to win is really important,” Friedman said in December, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

How Williams Would Help the Dodgers

From top to bottom, the Los Angeles Dodgers have talent beyond belief. It’s incredible what they’ve put together, and Williams could truly put them over the top.

Imagine facing the Dodgers starting rotation and having Williams get the ball late in a game? It’d be unfair to hitters around the league.

In 2024, he posted a 1.25 ERA, 2.06 FIP, 0.96 WHIP and struck out 38 hitters in 21 2/3 innings pitched. In a bigger sample size and healthy in 2022 and 2023, Williams was a sub-1.95-ERA arm and struck out hitters at an elite level, posting 96 and 87 strikeouts in fewer than 61.0 innings in each of those seasons.