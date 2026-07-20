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TRADE: Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire 3-Year MLB Pitcher From Rockies

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 03: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches from the dugout during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 03, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks 7-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 03: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches from the dugout during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 03, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks 7-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring right-handed reliever Seth Halvorsen from the Colorado Rockies, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman. Halvorsen will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Via Sherman on X: “Dodgers are acquiring reliever Seth Halvorsen from the Rockies for 2 players. He is going to AAA”

TRADE: Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire 3-Year MLB Pitcher Seth Halvorsen From Rockies

The Dodgers are acquiring righty Seth Halvorsen from the Rockies.

GettyDENVER, CO – JUNE 9: Relief pitcher Seth Halvorsen #54 of the Colorado Rockies delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field on June 9, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Dodgers are sending prospects Nick Frasso and Landry Vidourek in the deal, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Via Heyman on X: “Seth Halvorsen goes to Dodgers from Rockies for prospects Nick Frasso and Landyn Vidourek”

“Vidourek, an OF, is the No. 25 ranked Dodgers prospect. Frasso is a RHP. LA has perhaps the best collection of OF prospects ever assembled (DePaula, Sirota, Hope, more) so they are trading from strength”

More About New Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Seth Halvorsen

The Dodgers have acquired right-hander Seth Halvorsen from the Colorado Rockies.

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 10: Seth Halvorsen #54 of the Colorado Rockies throws a pitch in the sixth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 10, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 6-0. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

The Rockies selected Halvorsen in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB Draft from the University of Missouri.

Halvorsen made his MLB debut with Colorado in 2024. He posted a strong 1.46 ERA over 12 1/3 innings that season.

He has struggled since then. Last year, the righty posted a poor 4.99 ERA with a 1.56 WHIP in 39 2/3 innings.

This year, Halvorsen has posted a 4.74 ERA with a 1.95 WHIP and 17 strikeouts over 19 innings for the Rockies.

In the majors this season, Halvorsen has thrown his high-90s four-seamer 62.7% of the time. He has thrown his mid-80s slider 29.3%, and his low-90s splitter 8%.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 19: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 and Dalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees in game one of a double header at Yankee Stadium on July 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 19: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 and Dalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees in game one of a double header at Yankee Stadium on July 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Dodgers have the best record in MLB at 63-37. They hold an 11 1/2-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks (51-48) in the National League West standings.

The Dodgers lost 2-1 to the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night. Los Angeles won the series, however, winning Game 1 on Friday and Game 2 on Sunday afternoon.

Next, the Dodgers will begin a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday night.

Colorado Rockies Right Now

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 18: Mickey Moniak #22, Cole Carrigg #16, and TJ Rumfield #7 of the Colorado Rockies celebrate after the win against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field on July 18, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JULY 18: Mickey Moniak #22, Cole Carrigg #16, and TJ Rumfield #7 of the Colorado Rockies celebrate after the win against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field on July 18, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Rockies have the worst record in the National League. They are 12 1/2 games back of the third NL Wild Card spot.

The Rockies lost two of three games to the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field this past weekend. They are set to begin a three-game set against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field on Monday night.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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TRADE: Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire 3-Year MLB Pitcher From Rockies

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