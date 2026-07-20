TRADE: Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire 3-Year MLB Pitcher From Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring right-handed reliever Seth Halvorsen from the Colorado Rockies, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman. Halvorsen will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Via Sherman on X: “Dodgers are acquiring reliever Seth Halvorsen from the Rockies for 2 players. He is going to AAA”

TRADE: Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire 3-Year MLB Pitcher Seth Halvorsen From Rockies

The Dodgers are sending prospects Nick Frasso and Landry Vidourek in the deal, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Via Heyman on X: “Seth Halvorsen goes to Dodgers from Rockies for prospects Nick Frasso and Landyn Vidourek”

“Vidourek, an OF, is the No. 25 ranked Dodgers prospect. Frasso is a RHP. LA has perhaps the best collection of OF prospects ever assembled (DePaula, Sirota, Hope, more) so they are trading from strength”

More About New Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Seth Halvorsen

The Rockies selected Halvorsen in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB Draft from the University of Missouri.

Halvorsen made his MLB debut with Colorado in 2024. He posted a strong 1.46 ERA over 12 1/3 innings that season.

He has struggled since then. Last year, the righty posted a poor 4.99 ERA with a 1.56 WHIP in 39 2/3 innings.

This year, Halvorsen has posted a 4.74 ERA with a 1.95 WHIP and 17 strikeouts over 19 innings for the Rockies.

In the majors this season, Halvorsen has thrown his high-90s four-seamer 62.7% of the time. He has thrown his mid-80s slider 29.3%, and his low-90s splitter 8%.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers have the best record in MLB at 63-37. They hold an 11 1/2-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks (51-48) in the National League West standings.

The Dodgers lost 2-1 to the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night. Los Angeles won the series, however, winning Game 1 on Friday and Game 2 on Sunday afternoon.

Next, the Dodgers will begin a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday night.

Colorado Rockies Right Now

The Rockies have the worst record in the National League. They are 12 1/2 games back of the third NL Wild Card spot.

The Rockies lost two of three games to the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field this past weekend. They are set to begin a three-game set against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field on Monday night.