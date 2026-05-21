Andrew Friedman Drops Major Hint About Dodgers’ Trade Plans Amid Pitching Injuries

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the most notoriously aggressive teams at the MLB trade deadline. In years past, they have pulled off blockbuster trades no team has come close to doing.

As the deadline approaches in 2026, the Dodgers find themselves in an interesting spot. Plenty deep offensively, but down two key starting pitchers. Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow.

Both Snell and Glasnow are listed on the 15-day IL. Glasnow however, recently suffered a setback in his recovery process, causing him to be shut down completely.

With their return dates still unknown, it leaves the Dodgers dominant rotation in a somewhat vulnerable spot.

Andrew Friedman Hopes to Avoid Big Trades at the Deadline Despite Recent Pitching Injuries

In a recent interview with LA Times, Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball ops Andrew Friedman, reveals that he hates shopping at the trade deadline due to sky-high prices, and is looking to avoid it this season.

“It’s more that the timing of the injuries would be way easier if they were spaced out,” Friedman said. “Obviously, injuries are part of the game and we can’t be shocked when it happens. It’s the overlapping nature that is tough in the moment, but that doesn’t really change July thoughts [at this point] or October outlook.”

While depth would be would be beneficial, as Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow’s return timelines have been very vague, the Dodgers’ front office seem to not be worried and are trusting of the players within their organization at the moment.

Snell recently underwent a NanoNeedle surgical procedure with expectations of shaving off about a month of his 2-3 month return estimate. Glasnow’s situation is a little less black and white, he is dealing with an ongoing lower back injury since 2024, and just suffered a setback in his recovery.

“He’s gonna take a few days off from throwing, completely kind of reset and re-evaluate,” general manager Brandon Gomes said to reporters on Monday. “Still don’t think anything. No concern long-term. But a little slower on the front end than we expected.”

Dodgers Approached the Trade Deadline Early for Blue Jays’ Eric Lauer

While Andrew Friedman may have “shut down” the idea of the Los Angeles Dodgers trading for depth at the trade deadline, the Dodgers got started a little early.

On May 17, the Dodgers acquired LHP pitcher Eric Lauer from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations. Lauer is projected to make his first start Tuesday, May 26 against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles.

Dodgers beat writer Katie Woo wrote on X following the trade, “The Dodgers are signing Eric Lauer, sources tell The Athletic. Lauer, who played a big part in the Blue Jays playoff run, was DFA’d by Toronto last week. Pitched 8 games, made 6 starts. Gives Dodgers some options with their pitching currently relatively thin.”

In the Dodgers-Blue Jays 18-inning showdown, Lauer went head-to-head with bullpen pitcher Will Klein.

Lauer is 1-5 with a 6.69 ERA in eight games for the Blue Jays this season. In over 156 career games, he has gone 46-44 with a 4.26 ERA.

While his slow start to 2026 does not make him look like an all-star pitcher, Lauer is a low injury risk that adds depth to the Dodgers’ banged up pitchers.

Lauer’s arm alleviates the pressure to rush Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell back from their injuries, as Glasnow’s back is what forced the Dodgers to rush Snell’s rehab process in the first place.